COP28: Police to launch ‘Go Green Initiative’ January – IGP

The Nigeria Police Force has announced plans to launch a “Go Green Initiative” in 2024 as a climate solution to support Nigeria’s transition to a low-carbon economy.

The Inspector General of Police (I-GP), Kayode Egbetokun, disclosed this on Monday in Dubai at the side event of the ongoing climate change conference known as COP28.

This initiative, he explained, was the Nigeria Police’s carbon emissions reduction programme.

According to him, this sustainable development programme will also boost the police operations efficiency and capacity to fight crime and maintain law and order in the country.

“There is a growing concern about climate change around the world.

“What the police are doing is blazing the trail so that other government agencies will follow suit.

“The initiative plans to encourage a lifestyle change amongst officers by implementing various eco-friendly strategies.

“These include planting trees around police stations, using solar power to light up police facilities, and rolling out gas and electric vehicles,” said the police chief.

Egbetokun added that the initiative would also serve as the police’s contribution to Nigeria’s global commitment to mitigating the effects of climate change. (NAN)