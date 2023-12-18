COP28: Nigeria must think out of the box

Between November 30 and December 12, delegates from nearly 200 countries gathered in Dubai for COP28 climate conference where almost all the countries agreed to actualise the transition from fossil fuel to renewable energy.

One out of the four agreements reached at the summit was “fast-tracking a just, orderly and equitable energy transition”, wherein conference of parties pledged “to triple renewable energy and double energy efficiency by 2030.” As one of the 130 countries that signed up to this pledge, Nigeria promised to end gas flaring and reduce methane emissions by 30 per cent by 2030.

With a combination of technology and environmental-friendly behaviours, humanity can achieve the transition. The key to the solution lies in clean and renewable energy. We must, for instance, embrace Electric Vehicles, EV.

In doing so, however, our actions must not be based on the opinions of profit-driven businessmen who dubiously employ and compromise dishonest scientists to cast aspersions on electric cars and the world’s quest for clean energy.

Unfortunately, some businesses have continued to make massive investments in fossil fuels, when trans-national oil and automobile companies are divesting or diversifying in that sector. Sadly, the only interest of some businesses are profits. They do not care whether the global temperature is rising or falling. They do not care if the world is up in flames, so long as they are making profits.

EV sales are increasing slowly, but surely. In 2015 electric vehicles constituted 3 per cent of the automotive market. In 2022, it was 15 per cent. By 2025, the projection is 23 per cent.

Electric SUVs are also selling like hot cakes. Almost every major automobile manufacturer today has at least one electric SUV model variant. Sadly too, due to perennial energy crisis and poor electricity generation and distribution capabilities, Africa is far from ready for the EV revolution, apart from few cars in South Africa and perhaps Kenya.

Some of the world’s largest automobile companies such as VW, BMW, Volvo, Toyota, Daimler, etc., have fully converted to making EVs and plan to phase out internal combustion engine vehicles by 2030-2035.

Already in some European countries such as Norway, EVs are more affordable and it is becoming increasingly difficult and expensive to operate petrol or diesel vehicles due to heavy taxation.

Despite the fact that Nigeria and many other African countries may not be able to benefit from the EV revolution due to infrastructural deficiency like ineffective electricity supply, it is also true that we may lose woefully on account of the blow the EV revolution and other clean energy technologies will deal on our oil-based economy. As such, Nigeria urgently needs to start thinking out of the box for ways out.

The EVs issue has become so vast and interesting. Some of the doubts over their viability and sustainability also appear valid. But one thing is certain: The civilised world will not go back on EV. With time, the challenges, which are mainly in improvement of battery strength and faster charge, will be surmounted.