COP28: Kwara to introduce climate education in schools

The Kwara Government says it will introduce climate education into the school curriculum in the state to entrench sustainable environment.

Dr. Adetola Salau, the Special Adviser on Education to Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Kwara, announced this on Sunday in Dubai on the sideline of COP28.

Climate education, Salau said, will play a pivotal role in achieving a sustainable state.

She said that it was imperative now to raise awareness about climate change across all age groups.

The governor’s aide outlined the key initiatives that the state had put in place to sensitise the public on practical steps to reduce carbon emissions and promote environmental sustainability.

“We have to make sure that everyone, from young to old, is aware of climate change and understands the need to contribute to reducing their impact on the environment,” she stated.

“Sensitising people on what they can do to reduce carbon emissions, recycle waste and adopt sustainable practices is crucial,” she added.

On the collaborative approach to achieve this, Salau said efforts were ongoing with partners to establish channels for disseminating vital information.

“We are working with partners to create channels that provide people with the necessary information to understand how they can actively participate in the fight against climate change,” she explained.

She noted that the state government was committed towards a sustainable environment in the state.

“This aligns with the discussions at COP28, and we have initiated steps to integrate climate education into the primary and post-primary school curricula,” Salau said.