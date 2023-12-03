COP28: GDI advises Tinubu on expectations of Nigerians

File: President Bola Tinubu

As President Bola Tinubu and other world leaders gather in Dubai, the United Arab Emirate, UAE, to brainstorm at the ongoing United Nations Climate Conference, COP28 Summit on methane and other non- greenhouse gases, the Nigerian President has been urged to resist the temptation to view the meeting from what it could deliver to her in isolation of her development vision and efforts.

The Executive Director of Greenstrides Development Initiative, GDI, Viktor Ikiriko gave the advice in a statement he issued in Abuja on Saturday.

Ikiriko said Nigeria must make effort to synergize with the rest of the countries on the continent to forge a united front if she hopes to achieve her climate objectives.

He said there is high expectation that President Tinubu and his delegation to the Summit would form a global partnerships to drive the nation’s climate policies that provides an unambivalent roadmap for a sustainable future for her peoples.

He said the country should maximize the benefit of her participation by pushing through her national climate interest, be it technical, financial or expert knowledge need.

The statement read: “The conference will in Dubai, attempt to consolidate on the gains made towards the Paris goals, viz fast tracking of the move to clean energy sources, slash green House gas emissions before 2030, deliver money for climate action from the richer countries to the poorer countries whilst working on new deals for developing countries and focusing on nature and people.COP 28 is planned to focus on industrial decarbonization, accelerating the just green energy transition and innovation for climate action.”

Going down the memory lane, he said, “African Nations and other 3rd world countries are deemed to be the dump of the consequences of industrialized Europe, America and China.The realization of this and the need to provide valid and acceptable compensation and support for the poorer, less industrialized Nations, led to the establishment of the loss and damage fund in Egypt at COP 27.

“This was a major milestone achievement for the climate vulnerable countries, most of whom are in Africa.As Nigeria and her contingent arrive Dubai, the question should be ‘’what are Nigeria’s expectations, demands and offerings’’ considering that she ranks as one of the countries greatly impacted by the consequences of climate change.

“Evidence of the negative impact of climate change in Nigeria can be gleaned from the 662 plus deaths recorded as caused by floods in 2022, the 3,175 plus injured persons from that flood and the about 2million people displaced, all putting a huge financial and infrastructural burden on government across board, whilst not even mentioning the socio-economic impact on communities.

“This year in Dubai, Nigeria must resist the temptation to view the meeting from what it ‘’could deliver to her in isolation of her development vision and efforts’’.

“Being that COP negotiations aren’t predicated on nation thresholds but based on continental positions and presentations, Nigeria must make the effort to synergize with the rest of the countries on the continent to forge a united front if she hopes to achieve her climate objectives.

“It is hoped that Nigeria will return from the UAE with a spiked sense of purpose and a stronger continent wide and global partnerships to drive her climate policies that provides an unambivalent roadmap for a sustainable future for her peoples.”