COP28: FG vows bold action against greenhouse gas emissions

By Ezra Ukanwa

The Federal Government, FG, has declared staunch commitment to proactively confront issues on greenhouse gas emissions stemming from the transportation sector.

The Minister of Transportation, Sen Said Alkali, in a statement, at the weekend, signed by his special assistant on public affairs, Jamilu Ja’afaru, stated that the Minister made the commitment at the ongoing COP28 summit in the United Arab Emirates.

Alkali also outlined Nigeria’s ambitious objective to not only combat climate change but also to expand mobility options for all Nigerians.

Extending an earnest invitation to all stakeholders, the Minister called for a united front in the pursuit of a more sustainable and climate-resilient transportation sector, underscoring the potential benefits for the entire nation.

The statement reads in part: “Amidst the international platform of COP28, Minister Alkali’s resounding message resonates as a testament to Nigeria’s resolve in addressing environmental concerns, particularly within the realm of transportation.

“This bold stance serves as a rallying call for collaboration and innovation, positioning Nigeria at the forefront of sustainable development within the transportation industry.”