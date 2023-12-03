COP28: CGIAR to spend $4bn on 500m smallholder farmers’ resilience to climate change

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – AS countries make case to mitigate and ameliorate plight of their citizens at the ongoing Conference of Parties, COP28, a frontline global nonprofit research body, Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research, CGIAR, Monday, disclosed to spend $4 billion dollars on 500 million farmers’ resilience to climate change in low and middle-income countries.

The disclosure was made in a chat with Vanguard by the Director, Climate Change Adaptation and Mitigation Impact Action Platform, CGIAR, Dr Aditi Mukherji, while speaking on how to safeguard Smallholder farmers amidst climate change impacts.

Mukherji also maintained that supporting farmers has always been one of CGIAR’s main priorities, whereby, they use science and innovation to develop the tools and solutions farmers need to protect their lives and livelihoods from climate change.

He said: “Farmers are at the heart of CGIAR’s work. One of our leading goals is to help 500 million smallholder farmers in low- and middle-income countries adapt to become more resilient in the face of climate change.

“We have detailed how we all achieve this in a new investment case. We are working to raise $4 billion to fund this effort, including for research on new tools and innovations that can better support farmers within the context of climate change.

“Already, we are encouraged by the historic decision made at COP28 to operationalize a loss and damage fund, designed to offer financing for vulnerable countries facing the irreversible impacts of climate disaster.

“The agri-food sector (and farmers by extension) is among the most affected by worsening climate extremes; the funding needs to address this situation are high, making it all the more important for our global community to sustain financing mechanisms against climate-related losses and damage.

“Supporting farmers has always been one of CGIAR’s main priorities. We use science and innovation to develop the tools and solutions farmers need to protect their lives and livelihoods from climate change. Climate-smart crops, for instance, have been a lifeline for many farmers facing changing and challenging environments: they can offer greater resilience in the face of floods or droughts, leading to higher yields and more income for farmers and their families.

“To give you a sense of the impact these types of crops can have — farmers using drought-tolerant maize developed by CGIAR scientists are reporting as much as 30 per cent higher yields in severe drought conditions. The extra income from these harvests means an additional nine months of food security for farmers and their families. Varietals of “scuba rice,” which are able to withstand complete submergence in water for 10-18 days, have shown an average yield advantage of 1-3 tonnes over other rice plants after flooding.

Meanwhile, he said in the past CGIAR has helped farmers adjust the types of crops being planted or livestock raised to better match with the environment.

“Supporting farmers to adapt to changing environments while also operating more sustainably is essential to sustain food systems and ensure food security.

“Several elements can support this shift:Adapted farming practices – Adjusting the types of crops being planted or livestock raised to better match with the environment ensures greater yields and sustainability. Climate-resilient breeds and varieties – In tandem with adapted farming practices, ensuring that farmers have access to the best possible products, like heat tolerant livestock breeds or drought-tolerant maize, can go a long way in fostering resilience while reducing emissions.

“Digital tools and real-time climate information – Providing farmers with up-to-date information on weather conditions, for example, can help avoid crop wastage and increase yields.

“Financing – Using innovative financing to support producers facing climate emergencies and helping them to adopt more sustainable approaches.

“These are just some of the solutions CGIAR is pursuing to help small-scale food producers build resilience to intensifying climate shocks”, he said.

He also expressed excitement over inclusion of food as a major priority in the agenda of the ongoing COP28.

“Already, we are encouraged by the explicit inclusion of food as a key priority in the COP agenda. The climate and food crises are clearly interlinked, so it’s important that we address both at the same time”, he pointed.

However, he called for more attention on the devastating impacts of climate change on farmers.

“We hope that COP28 will provide a platform to direct more attention to climate change’s serious impact on farmers, which is an often-neglected topic of discussion.

“Now, our goal is to continue raising awareness on the importance of making sure that agriculture and food systems are part of the solution to climate change.

“This includes providing greater support to smallholder farmers, so that we may protect their livelihoods and communities’ access to food, all the while safeguarding the environment”, he stated.

Meanwhile, in his (Mukherji) message to big polluters, he said, “Fossil fuels are by far the largest contributors to climate change, and we urgently need to change our consumption habits to reduce our reliance on these sources of energy.

“We also need the leaders of the most polluting countries and sectors to take urgent action toward reducing emissions and supporting those most affected by the impacts of climate change despite doing the least to cause it, including smallholder farmers in low- and middle-income countries.But we all have a role to play in responding to the climate crisis.

“Food systems, for instance, are major contributors to climate change — one third of greenhouse gas emissions come from agriculture, forestry, and land use. At the same time, agriculture is deeply impacted by the climate crisis.

“To guarantee food and nutrition security for all, we need to reimagine how we transport, process, trade, store and consume food. By using science to both adapt our current practices and develop solutions to mitigate the climate crisis in the long term, agriculture can also be part of the solution.

“For example, new tools like climate-smart crops can help farmers protect yields and feed their communities without depleting the soil of nutrients.

“At the same time, agricultural innovation that restores environmental health and diversity can not only reduce the sector’s greenhouse gas emissions, but also turn it into a carbon sink to reduce existing pollution.”