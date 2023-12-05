COP 28: How poor Nigerians will benefit from Tinubu’s trip – Jimoh Ibrahim

President Bola Tinubu

Senator Jimoh Ibrahim (Ondo South) says poor Nigerians will benefit from President Tinubu’s trip to the Conference of the Parties (COP) 28 happening in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), through the bilateral deals signed so far at the conference.

Jimoh stated that, against the popular notion that the conference would only benefit the elites, the common people would benefit more.

He made this known while appearing on Channels TV Politics Today on Monday.

His words: “President Bola Tinubu signed many multimillion-dollar bilateral deals at the summit in Nigeria’s interest. How many people will ride on the first batch of 100 buses that are coming to Nigeria from Dubai that the president was able to generously assess? Are the elites going to ride on the buses? No, the common people will do.

“When the reparation is paid in billions of dollars for environmental damages, how many people are going to benefit? The poor people, because the elites will benefit like 5 per cent and the elites can afford to buy their tickets.

“We can bear the cost of the people who went to the conference because there’s a grant. The international donors would have been sad if Nigeria were not there with the number of people because they would ask, ‘What are you using our money for?’

“Let us stop talking about primordial issues or sentiments. Let us confront facts and governance. Any benefit analysis will tell you this. The benefit Nigeria will get from going to this conference is higher than the cost of going there.