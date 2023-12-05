COP-28: FG sponsored only 422 delegates —Information Minister

Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris

The Federal Government, yesterday, said it only sponsored 422 persons to the ongoing Climate Summit in Dubai, otherwise called COP-28, in Dubia, United Arab Emirate, UAE.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris in a statement, said: “The Federal Government has noted with interest the public conversation on the number of delegates from Nigeria attending the ongoing Climate Summit in Dubai, otherwise called COP-28, and the need to provide clarityin line with a standing pledge to conduct itself with transparency and accessibility regarding public information.

“The Convention of Parties, COP, to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, UNFCCC, is the world’s pre-eminent Climate Change Conference, attended this year (COP-28) by more than 70,000 participants and delegates from over 100 countries.

Nigeria’s representation is very much in line with our status as Africa’s leading Sovereign voice and player in climate action.

“P”arties to this Convention from Nigeria, include government officials, representatives from the private sector, civil society, the voluntary sector, state governments, media, multilateral institutions, representatives of marginalised communities, and many others.

“It is imperative to point out that the overall Nigerian delegation to COP-28 comprises government-sponsored (federal and state governments) and non-government-sponsored participants (from private companies, NGOs, CSOs, Media, academia, etc.

The Federal Government-funded delegation is made up of 422 persons as follows: National Council on Climate Change, 32; Federal Ministry of Environment, 34; All ministries, 167; Presidency, 67; Office of the Vice President, nine; National Assembly, 40; and federal parastatals/agencies, 73.

“As the biggest economy and most populous country in Africa, with a substantial extractive economy and extensive vulnerability to climate change, Nigeria has a significant stake in climate action, and our active and robust participation at COP is therefore, not unwarranted.

COP-28 presented an array of investment and partnership opportunities for the various sectors affected by climate change, and Nigeria is already benefiting from its ongoing participation, as demonstrated by the following Nigeria and Germany signed an accelerated performance agreement to expedite the implementation of the Presidential Power Initiative, PPI, to improve Nigeria’s electricity supply.

The agreementwas signed by Mr. Kenny Anuwe,the Managing Director and CEO of FGN Power Company, and Ms. Nadja Haakansson, Siemens Energy’s Senior Vice President and Managing Director for Africa, at a ceremony witnessed by President Tinubu and Chancellor Scholz.

President Tinubu hosted a high-level meeting with stakeholders and investors on the Nigeria Carbon Market and the Electric Buses Rollout Programme on the margins of the COP28 climate summit, among others.