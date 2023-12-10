Controversies over Lagos’ ownership needless, says group

Lagos

By Dickson Omobola

LAGOS—-FOLLOWING remarks by the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, that the Binis founded Lagos State, De Renaissance Group has said the controversies surrounding the debate of Lagos’ ownership at this crucial period in Nigeria’s history was needless.

The group, which urged indigenes of other South-West states and other states in the country to desist from seeing Lagos as “spoils of war,” stated that the economic nerve centre is not a no man’s land.

A statement by its chairman, secretary and coordinator, Maj. Gen. Tajudeen Olarenwaju (retd), Yomi Tokosi and Adelani Adeniji-Adele respectively, the group urged Lagos’ indigenes to mobilise for the 2027 governorship election, saying when an indigene is elected to be in charge of the state’s affairs, the stories about who owns Lagos will be laid to rest.

According to them, they are aware of their history and do not need any individual from Bini or Ife to “knock our heads against one another.”

The statement reads: “The recent uproar over the recent statement of the Oba of Bini is a distraction that is unneeded at this crucial time. It is in our view designed to further denigrate our dear state as no man’s land. We know by now, as we knew before, that it was not only fellow Nigerians from the South East that see us in that light. The controversy over the debate of the ownership of Lagos is a non-starter because we have lived together for over five hundred years and have recognized each other as Omo Eko Pataki. Our brothers from the South-Wwest are advised to take note and should, therefore, desist from seeing us as their ‘spoils of war.’

“If settled towns like Oyo Titun (Oyo Atiba), Egbaland, Igboho or even Ibadan could see themselves as one by their identity as being ‘sons and daughters of soil’, why should we be deprived of our joys as an empire, a state and as a people that our forefathers traversed to greater heights about 500 years ago.

“In our last publication, we traced the trajectory of our various communities (Ibile) from towns to city states right into being a colony and its eventual codification into Lagos State in 1967. We believe that this should be enough for people who wish us well to acknowledge our ethnogenesis (the formation and development of an ethnic group that we have uniquely called Ibile Eko) and also recognise that Lagos State is our land, not an appendage of any assumed suzerainty from any quarter which may include Ife, Oyo or Bini.

“We believe that when an indigene is in place, all these sad and irrelevant stories about who owns or does not own Lagos will be laid to rest to better things to improve the lives of ourselves. We know our histories and our paths to know that together we stand, disunited we fall. We do not need outsiders from Bini or Ife or any other places to knock our heads against one another.

“Our strategy is simple and it can be discerned through the name we chose for this group. Two words (renaissance and patriots) have been combined to give muscles to our movement and our thinking. An obvious meaning of Renaissance is rebirth, a rebirth of glories and values; a deep inclination to a Lagos society of those days that worked for both the indigenes and the residents. While a Patriot is someone prepared to vigorously support and defend every interest and values of omo ibile eko.

“We have come to further realise that the Lagos State’s political, economic, social, and administrative systems have become mired in betrayal by some of our elites and by those also in denial of the indigenous constitutional and economic rights. We pointed this out in our first stage release recently where we gave the pre- colonial history, related historical interest and up to the final creation of Lagos state in 1967, and there were other factors filial to the struggle for the creation of the state that were also highlighted.

“An appeal was necessary to many of our traditional leaders, market leaders, educational elites, authors, great politicians, and very important personalities of Lagos origin to stop the bleeding for the sake of prosperity. Historical revisionists and hustlers from within including usurpers will be viewed in bad light and unfavorably.

“With the exception of the Raji Babatunde Fashola administration, the Lagos State indigenes have been deliberately schemed out of participatory governance in the state. The source of our legitimacy of our claim is that there is no state in Nigerian space that has a non indigene as its Executive and Legislative authorities except in Lagos State.

“The 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria recognizes the right of the indigenous people and rightfully introduced it into the Constitution. The Constitution does not however allow a person to be an indigene of two states. The current Executive Governor cannot be an exception, He cannot be an exception and we regard whatever claim he is making as an indigene of the state as in bad taste and very open to conflict of interest. His interest and passion for our dear state is therefore very suspect.

“The marginalization confronting us in Lagos State has no political boundaries. It extends from political to our traditional and cultural identities.

“We will redefine Lagos State as what it used to be and what ordinarily a progressive society should be like. Ours is to stop the profligacy in government approach to public spending. Accountability in every sphere of the way will be entrenched because the pedigree of whoever we will give our support will be known and appreciated.

“We will put a stop to the transactional attitude of some of the people in government today. Lagos State must work for indigenes too.

“As an observation, it is pertinent to highlight some of the paradoxes in governance of the state today. Lagos State is the sixth largest economy in Africa.

“We seek support, understanding, and need from indigenes as well as residents to effect a better Lagos. The rebirth starts now.”