Consultant physicians raise alarm over abuse of antibiotics

A Consultant Physician and Clinical Pharmacologist at the College of Medicine, University of Ibadan, Prof. Fatai Fehintola warned on Tuesday in Ibadan that abuse of antibiotics could cause diarrhoea and anaemia.

Speaking with Newsmen, Fehintola recommended the use of drugs, including antibiotics, only on doctors’ prescription.

“Every drug taken can be a source of disorder.

“Drugs can affect the kidney and the liver and should be taken only on physicians’ prescription,’’ he said.

Fehintola also charged governments to ensure stricter control on access to drugs, especially antibiotics.

He stressed that only pharmacists should be permitted to stock certain medications, including antibiotics to guard against their proliferation.

The clinical pharmacologist emphasised that pharmacists, in turn, should ensure that they dispensed drugs only on doctors’ prescriptions.

“There is the need for consistent public enlightenment to sensitise people on the effects of drug use or abuse.

“Abuse of antibiotics can predispose the abuser to drug resistance; it can lead to drug-induced diseases or disorders,’’ Fehintola stressed.

Also speaking with Journalists, Dr Olukemi Adekanmbi, a Consultant Infectious Diseases Physician at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, advised against self-prescription of antibiotics.

She advised also that that those taking antibiotics must ensure to complete their dosages and not share the medicines with others.

She added that inappropriate use of antibiotics could be deadly as it could lead to resistance, particularly in bacterial infections, leading to further complications in treatment.

“There is widespread abuse of antibiotics by adults and by children. Some medical practitioners are also guilty of precipitating the abuse.

“Occasionally, healthcare workers prescribe antibiotics to treat viral infections that cannot be treated or cured by antibiotics.

“More disheartening is the fact that people consult pharmacies, allied health practitioners and others not trained or qualified to diagnose illnesses or prescribe medications.

“These individuals place patients on antibiotics inappropriately without proper evaluation.

“There could also be allergic reactions to antibiotics use, whether it is done appropriately or not,’’ Adekanmbi stressed.