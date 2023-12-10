Consistency, impact key for excellence in education sector – Immigration consultant, Ebi Obaro

…as Maple Education marks 20th anniversary

Maple Education Limited celebrated its 20th anniversary with a grand event at D’Baywaters Event Centre, Lagos, on Thursday, 7 April, 2023. The event recognized the company’s dedication to helping Nigerian students access study and immigration services and opportunities in Canada over the last two decades.

Since 2003, Maple Education Limited has consistently provided quality services to students seeking to study and migrate to Canada. The company’s president and Regulated Canadian Immigration Consultant, Ebi Obaro, spoke about the company’s accomplishments of the past two decades and reiterated the company’s commitment to doing more.

“It’s been 20 years of consistency, impact and excellence,” Obaro said. “We are not resting on our laurels as Nigeria’s leading study and immigration firm for Canadian education. We will continue to improve our service delivery to ensure that our students get the best of what Canada has to offer.”

At the anniversary celebration, the company honored long-standing staff members for their loyalty and dedication to the company’s vision. The company’s Executive Director, Tukeni Obasi commended the efforts of both staff and supportive clients and assured that the company remains committed to excellent service even in the coming decades.

“Over the past twenty years, we have built a reputation as the go-to firm for Canadian studies and immigration. We will not relent on this hard-earned status but will continue to provide the best possible service to all our students and trusted clients,” Obasi said.

The anniversary celebration also featured a documentary showcasing Maple Education Limited’s progress over the last two decades. The film captured the step-by-step advancement of the company in delivering quality education and immigration services to Nigerian students, leaving the audience thrilled as they saw the company’s achievements and milestones.

Its 20th-anniversary celebration was an opportunity for the company to reflect on its past and recommit to its future.