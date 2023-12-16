Consider universal health care to help poor Nigerians — NMA tells Tinubu

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has called on the Federal Government to prioritize Universal Health Care (UHC) as a means of providing affordable and accessible healthcare to the country’s impoverished population.

They warned that the current system, characterized by unequal access to healthcare services and high out-of-pocket expenses, perpetuates a cycle of poverty and poor health outcomes.

NMA’s president, Dr. Uche Ojinmah, made the call during a press conference at the weekend in Abuja.

While stating that the call for UHC formed part of the recommendation after their National Executive Conference, NEC, Ojinmah, also called for the implementation of the National Health Act 2014.

“We noted the directive emanating from the government for all cases of medical emergencies to be treated by doctors in private and public hospitals, but we have a few questions, who pays for this emergencies?

“Where things are done properly, government should have UHC whereby insurance can take care of these emergency cases, or implement the National Health Act 2014 which was passed and signed since 2014 which provided that one per cent from the first line charge should be set aside partly to fund the Basic Health Care what is call the Basic Healthcare Fund.

“It is supposed to take care of the first 48 to 72 hours of emergency for every Nigerian, this has not been implemented till today, so if you ask private practitioners to treat people free, they won’t do that, these are issues that should be untangled before we start issuing directives”, he said.

Dr. Ojinmah also called on the FG: “To quickly stem the tide of the Naira which has caused a negative consequent effect on the price of medications that has led to more suffering for our fellow citizens.

“This has made access to Universal Health Coverage (UHC) more imperative, to reduce out-of -pocket expenditure for healthcare, we should think about UHC now to help our people”, he added.

On gunshot emergency cases and directive by the Inspector General of Police, IGP, to treat patients without police reports, Ojinmah noted that doctors are ready to comply, however, calling on members of the police force to likewise obey the order.

“On the directive by the Inspector General of Police for treatment of gunshot injury patient without police reports for a certain period of time, we want to inform the IG that the doctors are ready to comply but we hope the policemen shall obey their IGP and stop the unnecessary harassment”, he said.

He also disclosed that the Federal Government has been given until January 31, 2024 to implement the upward review of Consolidated Medical Salary Structure and to implement the newly approved accruement allowance with areas from June 2023.

He said failure to comply, he said: “NMA cannot guarantee industrial harmony in the health sector, we have been patient enough, this was approved since July 1 2023 and as we talk now, nothing has been implemented.”

Ojinmah also expressed worry over the exit of International Pharmaceuticals Companies, saying that “it portends dangers for the future of our healthcare and economy.”

He, therefore, called on FG to as a matter of urgency “improve on the ease of doing business and quickly stabilize the economy so that these companies will stay.”