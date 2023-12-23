ConnectAfrobeats unveils platform to unite Afrobeats supply chain

In a revolutionary move to support Afrobeats culture home and abraod, ConnectAfrobeats, an online networking platform for Afrobeats stakeholders globally has been launched.

The cultural hub is created to connect artists with producers, songwriters, managers, indie promoters with distributors, publishers with creative journalists, among others for collaboration, networking, touring, and other creative deliberations.

According to the founder, Abdullah Abubakre, a Canada based Nigerian entrepreneur and music enthusiast, ConnectAfrobeats initiative was created to allow creatives and non-creative players in Afrobeats to connect, find talents, form a team, and overall feel a sense of community with a shared goal.

“I am thrilled to announce that ConnectAfrobeats is publicly available today,” he announced in a statement. “I and my team founded Connect Afrobeats, in collaboration with the “Canada Council for the Arts.” with a mission to cultivate a platform where talents in the Afrobeats supply chain can network, connect, and make meaningful social discussions within the global Afrobeats community.”

“These include artists, talent managers, road managers, A&Rs, promoters, writers/journalists, distributors, publishers, and more. We are excited to invite you to sign up at www.connectafrobeats.com and connect with stakeholders in the Afrobeats space.

“I sincerely hope you find ConnectAfrobeats as useful as the intention we poured into this initiative,” he added.

Creative and administrative personnel in Afrobeats on this innovative platform can upload work samples, and undergo verification based on professional merits.

They will be able to Connect with stakeholders in the Afrobeats space, both within Nigeria, Canada and globally. Users will also engage in discussions on various topics.

Other upcoming features on the platforms include; post campaigns to search for skills and talents, blogs among others.

ConnectAfrobeats platform is in collaboration with the “Canada Council for the Arts.”