Conflict resolution: Women receive training on mediation in Kaduna

Cross section of participants at the 5 Day Mediation and Digital Skills Training for Women Mediators in Kaduna State organised By CLEEN Foundation, Ministry of Human Services and Social Development Kaduna State, UNWOMEN Nigeria with support from Norwegian Embassy

By Evelyn Usman

Fifty women drawn from different communities in selected local government areas of Kaduna State, have begun training on mediation, with a view to building bridges of understanding in conflict resolution.

The women are also to undergo training on digital skills, to enhance their technological prowess and unlock new opportunities.

In his opening remarks at the 5- Day Women Mediation and Digital Skill organized by the CLEEN Foundation, supported by the United Nations Women and Norwegian embassy, CLEEN’s Executive Director, Mr Gad Peter, said the training was not only aimed at imparting knowledge but also to ignite the spark within each of the participants.

Peter, who was represented by Mrs Justina Johnson, advised the participants to approach the session with open mind, “engage in discussions, share your experiences, and cultivate the skills that will empower you to be effective mediators and digital advocates.

While noting that the impact of their journey in the training would extend beyond its walls, reaching communities and transforming lives., he admonished “As we delve into the intricacies of mediation, let us keep in mind the profound impact it can have on conflict resolution and community harmony.

“Moreover, our exploration of digital skills is a gateway to unlocking new opportunities and bridging the gender gap in the digital landscape.

“The fusion of these two pillars—mediation and digital skills, creates a powerful synergy that has the potential to bring about positive change.

“Our esteemed trainers are here not only to impart knowledge but also to ignite the spark within each of you. Together, we will foster an environment of inclusivity, learning, and innovation. This is not just a training room; it is a space where ideas flourish, skills are honed, and empowerment takes root”. She stated.

A similar training by the foundation held in Plateau last week, with the capacity of 50 community women from Jos North, Riyom,Mangu and Wase Local Government Areas, strengthened to enable them deploy medication tools to settle community disagreement before they escalate into violence.