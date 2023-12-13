Competent leadership, vital for Nigeria’s progress — Jonathan, Obi, others

“As we continue to navigate our political landscape, it’s essential to place the right people in the right positions”, said Jonathan.

By Luminous Jannamike

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, has said that competent leadership, rather than favoritism or nepotism, was vital for Nigeria’s progress.

He spoke, in Abuja, yesterday, at a book presentation edtitled “Development As Attitude – How National Progress is Shaped by Leadership Philosophy and Citizens’ Orientation,” written by Osita Ogbu, Professor of Development Economics at the University of Nigeria Nsukka and Former Chief Economic Adviser to the President.

The event was graced by eminent personalities, including the former Senate President and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Pius Anyim, former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, former Governor James Ngilari of Adamawa State, and Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State,, among others.

Jonathan stressed that governance should not be dictated by personal relationships, warning that such practices risk destabilizing the Nigerian system.

“As we continue to navigate our political landscape, it’s essential to place the right people in the right positions. It’s not about favoritism or nepotism, rather, it’s about competence and suitability for the role,” he said.

Jonathan shared his experience during his tenure as the President of Nigeria and his brief stint as a governor, and how they influenced his understanding of ‘development as an attitude.’

READ ALSO: Your statement demarkets Bayelsa, APC’s Maciver tells Jonathan

He said: “During my time in government, I recall attending meetings with various departments and discussing topics like the nuclear program and the satellite program. However, progress was sluggish.

“When I was an acting president, I was invited to the first nuclear summit in the US, a testament to the significant role Nigeria plays in global affairs, particularly in technology.

“The invitation was extended to African countries that could offer valuable contributions. Upon returning, I felt a renewed commitment to tap into Nigeria’s potential, particularly our world-class satellite programmes.

“We came up with a programme, which emphasized innovation. We contacted the Ministry of Education, encouraging them to identify our brightest minds in science and technology and send them to the world’s top universities. This programme aimed to elevate Nigeria’s standing in space exploration and technology.

“However, the execution of the programme was not without challenges. We encountered political resistance, and some questioned our selection process.

“Despite the setbacks, we remained steadfast in our mission to foster Nigeria’s technological prowess. We need to move beyond viewing Nigeria and Africa as merely recipients of aid and instead, position ourselves as contributors to global progress.”

The book’s reviewer, Prof. Jideofor Adibe, outlined the book’s content, which delves into topics such as leadership, national integration, development planning in challenging environments, and the increasing gaps between the rich and the poor.

According to him, the book also discusses development strategies amid daunting challenges.

Support for the book’s perspective was also echoed by the former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, and the current Governor of the state, Prof. Charles Soludo.

Obi stressed the importance of accountability, particularly for those in office.

“We should strive to make a difference, even if it’s just for a day. Even the smallest actions can have a substantial impact,” he said

Governor Soludo, on the other hand, praised the book for offering valuable insights and experiences.