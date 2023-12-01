Commonwealth Youth Council appoints two Nigerians as members

The Commonwealth Youth Council has appointed the duo of Layeni Aliu and Eletu-Odibo Suliyat to serve as committee members of Policy and Advocacy at the Commonwealth Youth Council (CYC).

Layeni is a dedicated and result-oriented development professional with over nine years in the field. He has been involved in several projects planning and implementation with stakeholders across local communities and international organizations to develop and implement several development policies.

Layeni, A 2018 graduate of Political Science from Lagos State University has facilitated and co-facilitated several projects, and he also has experience in policy formulation and a commitment to finding innovative solutions to development challenges. Layeni was selected to serve as Youth Project Manager, Campaigns and Communications Committee of the Commonwealth Youth Council.

Eletu-Odibo Suliyat was also selected to serve as the newsletter editor and journalist for the Campaigns and Communications Committee. Eletu is a certified broadcast journalist and serial volunteer who has several years of experience working with different advocates for change.

Eletu is currently a Master’s student at the Faculty of Communication and Media Studies at Lagos State University.

In the communiqué by Nahjae Nunes, Vice Chair of Policy and Advocacy at the Commonwealth Youth Council (CYC), he stated that the selection was done after the review of thousands of applications from candidates across the Commonwealth.

The Commonwealth Youth Council (CYC) is the official representative voice of the more than 1.2 billion young people in the Commonwealth.

The CYC was first established in 2013 with the support of the Commonwealth Secretariat’s Commonwealth Youth Programme. It was endorsed by Commonwealth Heads of Government at their biennial summit in Sri Lanka as an ‘autonomous, youth-led organization with the sole aim to further advance the youth development agenda by integrating young people into the development work of the Commonwealth at national, regional, and pan-Commonwealth levels. It also provides a sustainable platform for unified engagement with decision-makers and youth-led development initiatives.