Colombia 2024: Danjuma invites 25 players to camp for Burundi

Falconets coach Christopher Musa Danjuma has called up 25 players to camp for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifying fixture against Burundi.

Ademola Olajire, Director of Communications at the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), stated this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

The invited players are expected to resume camp in the Federal Capital, Abuja, on December 27.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Falconets reached the third round of qualification after the withdrawal of Mauritius.

The Falconets edged their counterparts from Tanzania 3-2 on aggregate in the second round in November, setting up a clash with Burundi, which sent the U20 girls of South Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo packing from the race.

NAN Burundi will host the first leg of the fixture in Bujumbura from January 12 to January 14, with the return leg at the Mohood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, on January 30.

The winner of the fixture will reach the last round of the qualification series, with the matches to be played in March 2024.

The FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup is scheduled for Colombia from August 31 to September 22, 2024.

Full list

Goalkeepers

Kehinde Afuye (FC Robo Queens)

Faith Omilana (Naija Ratels)

Anderlin Mgbechi (Delta Queens)

Shukurat Bakare (Nasarawa Amazons)

Defenders

Jumoke Alani (Edo Queens)

Oluwabunmi Semilore (Naija Ratels)

Oluchi Ohaegbulam (Nasarawa Amazons)

Shukurat Oladipo (FC Robo Queens)

Comfort Folorunsho (Edo Queens)

Emamuzo Edafe (Rivers Angels)

Rebecca Adegbemile (Delta Queens)

Midfielders

Taiwo Afolabi (Delta Queens)

Chinyere Kalu (Nasarawa Amazons)

Aminat Folorunsho (Rivers Angels)

Shukurat Shobowale (Nasarawa Amazons)

Chioma Olise (Edo Queens)

Adoo Yina (Nasarawa Amazons)

Forwards

Chiamaka Okwuchukwu (Rivers Angels)

Aminat Bello (Unattached)

Opeyemi Ajakaye (FC Robo Queens)

Chiamaka Osuigwe (Edo Queens)

Chisom Chima (Bayelsa Queens)

Mary Nkpa (Heartland Queens)

Janet Akekoromowei (Asisat Academy)

Oluwayemisi Samuel (Bayelsa Queens)