Colloquium on good governance for Romeo Omoike @ 50

The 50th birthday of Romeo Aloaye Omoike, a rising political figure comes up on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 and as part of activities to celebrate the special landmark, his friends have put together a special colloquium to be held at Transcorp Hotel, Osun Hall, Abuja.

The theme, “Renewed Hope for the Nigeria of Our Dreams,” will be addressed by Professor Abiodun Adeniyi as the Keynote Speaker.

The colloquium will include a panel discussion on ‘Pivoting Nigeria into the new world order: Imperatives of Good Governance and managing Nigeria’s image,’ featuring Dr. Suleman Barnabas, Hon. Olusegun Dada, Special Assistant on Social Media to the President, and Ms. Chidinma Makuachukwu, the National Program Manager of Renewed Hope Shelter for the poor, refugees and IDPs. The panel will be moderated by Mr. Frederick Apeji.

Hon. Romeo Aloaye Omoike, in whose honor the event is being put together, is an extraordinary Nigerian committed to making Nigeria one of the most prosperous nations, particularly in managing its image and caring for the less privileged – the talakawas.

The theme of this colloquium aligns with the values of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Renewed Hope administration. To celebrate his 50th birthday, this colloquium theme is most appropriate.

“We are celebrating one of Edo’s finest, an outstanding public servant, and politician who advocates for good governance in Nigeria under the administration of a true democrat.

The colloquium is part of the activities lined up to celebrate Hon. Romeo Aloaye Omoike as a distinguished figure in Edo state. It will commence with a church service at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Maitama, and a visit to the Orphanage Home – Hope for Survival Orphanage at Katampe, Abuja.

Romeo Aloaye Omoike was initially appointed as the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Petroleum in Edo State, Nigeria, in 2008 by the Comrade Governor. His commendable performance led to a reappointment, this time as the Executive Director/Board Chairman of the Produce Board, a position he held diligently until 2012.

Known for his dynamism, energy, and humanitarian spirit, Romeo demonstrates profound love for the less privileged. This passion drove him to initiate the provision of portable water for the renowned Itseoghena Orphanage Home in Iyeku Road, Uzairue, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State. Additionally, he actively supports education in Etsako, offering encouragement to numerous students.

As a detribalized individual, Romeo extends a helping hand to all, irrespective of their origin. He believes in doing good without seeking credit, possibly contributing to his ascent in the political sphere.

Born on December 5th, 1973, Romeo commenced his education at Oyahga Primary School, Uzairue, and Our Lady of Fatima College, Auchi. Following his time at Kaduna State Polytechnic, he pursuing a new course in Public Administration at the esteemed Benson Idahonsa University (BIU) in Benin City, Edo State. Recognizing the significance of leadership, he earned a certificate in Building and Leading the Team from the prestigious Lagos Business School.

Romeo’s philanthropic endeavors and diligent work have earned him accolades, including the 2014 Best Award for Good Leadership in the South-South Region by the Uzairu Student Association of Nigeria (USAN) and a Fellowship in Administration from the Center for Leadership and Entrepreneur Development, Lagos.

Romeo is a student of Political Science and Public Administration, currently pursuing an MSc in Public Administration. He serves as the Chairman and CEO of Aloaye Global Services Ltd and RAO Evolution Ltd, showcasing his prowess in both business and leadership.

Married with four children, Romeo Aloaye Omoike stands as a versatile leader, embodying a commitment to service and personal growth.