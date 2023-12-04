Collective efforts’ll bring desired success, contribute meaningfully to research – PCU VC

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

The new Vice-Chancellor of the Precious Cornerstone University (PCU), Ibadan, Professor Timothy Adejumo, has emphasised the importance of collective efforts in bringing about the desired success in the education sector and in contributing meaningfully to research and development.

Professor Adeyemo noted that the Nigerian education sector requires concerted efforts from all stakeholders, including the government, the private sector, and international organizations, to address the challenges facing the sector and to create a conducive environment for research and innovation.

He stated this, yesterday, after his unavailing as the new VC of the university, held at the campus Board Room, Light House, PCU Campus 1, Olaogun, Ibadan.

The new VC also highlighted the need for improved funding for research and the provision of adequate infrastructure for universities.

Prof. Adejumo pointed out that it was possible to foster an environment that encourages learning, critical thinking, and holistic development, when all hands are on deck.

He said: “With collective effort, I am confident that we shall achieve new heights of success in education, research, and service to our community, and contribute meaningfully to the realms of education and research.”

“Together, we will foster an environment that encourages learning, critical thinking, and holistic development.”

“As we embark on this journey together, let us draw strength from our collective beliefs and the principles that define our institution.”

“I am eager to engage with each of you- HODs, DMDs, Pastors, Ministers, Professors, Ph.D holders and Engineers in the Sword of the Spirit Ministries and friends of PCU, students, Faculty members and staff for your ideas and suggestions. Let us work hand in hand to embrace the opportunities and the challenges that lie ahead of us.”

“Our university, anchored in faith and scholarship, holds the promise of molding individuals not only academically but also spiritually. I am committed to fostering an environment that encourage the integration of knowledge and faith, nurturing minds and souls alike.”

Earlier, the National President, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Francis Wale Oke, who also doubles as the Chancellor of the university, had charged the newly appointed VC to be opened to ideas that can move the school forward to an enviable heights.

“Academic excellence and spiritual soundness are the two major pillars PCU is standing upon because this is a faith-based university and that is the reason why we have zero tolerance for sexual or promiscuity, here we have zero tolerance for violence and cultism.”

“If you want to belong to any society that is not godly, you can go to somewhere else and as our new VC, I want you to take all these into consideration, that here, we have zero tolerance for ill-vices.”

“Don’t shut us out, your position as VC of this institution cannot be threatened by anybody because you don’t come in through the back door, I’m saying this so you can be confident in your new office as our VC. Let your door be opened for advise and counselling that can move the institution forward.”

“University is a place of ideas and you must embrace openness to ideas particularly from the ministry because we are so passionate about the growth and development of the PCU,” Bishop Oke said.