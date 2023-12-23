Coalition pleads for safe return of Diezani to Nigeria

Diezani

By Ezra Ukanwa

A coalition under the All Progressives Congress National Defence, has called for the safe return of Diezani Alison-Madueke, the former Petroleum Minister, to Nigeria.

The coalition made the call amid the former minister’s self-imposed exile over several allegations by the Economic and Financial Commission.

Addressing the press in London after a medical visit, Alison-Madueke said ” “I’ve been accused of financial misconduct during my tenure as the petroleum minister, and it’s true. However, I would like President Bola Tinubu and Nigerians to forgive me, allow me to return home, and contribute because life is transient.”

Reacting to the development in a statement, weekend, in Abuja, the chairman of APC Coalition, Comrade Abdullahi Anas Kaura emphasized the importance of a fair and transparent legal process, urging Nigerians to refrain from actions that could be perceived as hindering the due course of justice.

The statement read in part: “Diezani Alison-Madueke, a prominent figure in Nigerian politics, has faced accusations of corruption during her tenure as the Minister of Petroleum Resources. However, she maintains her innocence and expresses a willingness to return to her home country to address any charges brought against her.”

“We seek to underscore the principles of justice, fairness, and the rule of law. It is a reminder that everyone, regardless of their status, is entitled to a fair legal process.

“As the saga unfolds, the nation watches closely, anticipating the resolution of the controversies surrounding Diezani’s potential return and the legal proceedings that may follow.”

Furthermore, Comrade Abdullahi Anas Kaura urged for prioritization of the nation’s reputation and international standing.

He stressed the importance of adhering to legal protocols and allowing the appropriate authorities to investigate any allegations against Diezani rather than hindering her return without just cause.

The call for restraint comes at a time when Nigeria is seeking to strengthen its democratic institutions and uphold the principles of justice and remind the public of the need for unity in addressing matters of national interest.

Kaura’s appeal resonates with those advocating for a fair and unbiased judicial process, highlighting the importance of treating all citizens equally before the law.

“As the nation awaits the resolution of this high-profile case, the spotlight remains on the principles that underpin the legal system and the imperative for all parties involved to respect due process. The unfolding events will undoubtedly shape the discourse around justice, accountability, and the rule of law in Nigeria”, he said.