Coalition calls on Judiciary to save Nigeria’s democracy

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The Coalition of Concerned Political Parties, CCPP, has expressed concern over the integrity of the judiciary in Nigeria, urging the judicial system to save Nigeria’s democracy and rid themselves of political and executive interference.

The Coalition comprises African Democratic Congress, Social Democratic Party, Peoples Democratic Party, Allied Peoples Movement, New Nigeria Peoples Party, Young Progressives Party and Zenith Labour Party.

Addressing journalists at a media briefing on behalf of the Coalition, the National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party, Shehu Gabam, urged the judiciary to strengthen their conviction towards delivering judgments that can stand the test of time.

He said, “We have also looked into the issue of the judiciary. The judiciary is the last hope of the common man, if it still stands. We are worried about the level of instability the country is going through. If you look at recent developments in Zamfara, Nasarawa, Kano and Plateau states, it is very clear that the judiciary must exercise extreme caution with some of its decisions.

“The judiciary should strengthen their conviction towards delivering judgments that can stand the test of time. They should not allow politicians to infiltrate their rank, sanity, and capacity to deliver judgments that are sound and can be recognised internationally.

“We believe the Nigerian judiciary is well entrenched but must be devoid of executive and political influence so that they know they are serving Nigeria and not any institution of government or political party”.

The Coalition further raised other salient issues. Still speaking, Gabam expressed concern over insecurity in the country, stating that it was getting worse.

According to him, “We have looked at the security situation in the country with a lot of concern. When the President came in, he promised to do everything humanly possible to secure lives and properties of Nigerians. We want to urge him to do more than he is doing, the security situation is not improving.

“For him to have a conducive environment where people can invest domestically and internationally, the nation must be secured. Any nation that can’t secure the lives of citizens cannot think of attracting investors from anywhere. The environment is choked, it is not secured, people cannot move freely, they need to rejig the security system”.

Gabam called on the National Assembly to review and rejig the 2024 budget, lamenting that Nigeria was operating a theoretical budget and not an ‘operational budget’.

He said, “We have also looked at the issue of the renewed hope budget. We have analysed that budget and in our own humble analysis and opinion, we believe strongly that the National Assembly needs to step in and review the budget.

“Our population is over 200 million, and by now it must have doubled that number. We don’t want a budget that is theory-based, the budget must be operational. It is in the interest of the country for the leadership to develop an operational budget, not a budget based on projections and theories that cannot be realised.

“What we have also is a borrowing budget, the country is over-indebted and then there is more borrowing. So we feel that the budget is not balanced, it is not in tandem with our national interest, the National Assembly must look into it passionately for the overall interest of Nigerians”.

The Ag. National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Setonji Koshoedo who represented the PDP National Chairman, Umar Damagum in his reaction said, “this coalition wants to offer strong opposition for the good of Nigeria. Our duty is to offer alternative solutions to government policies.

“The government has not shown strategic moves to solve Nigeria’s problems. I think this government should review its policies”.

Other issues raised by the Coalition were, the hardship due to subsidy removal, inconsistencies in the palliatives, Nigeria’s borrowing habits and the devaluing of the Naira.

Representatives of the political parties present at the event were: the National Chairman of Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Yusuf Dantalle, Ag. National Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Abba Ali, National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Ralph Nwosu.

Others were: the National Publicity Secretary of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Egbeola Martins, National Secretary of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Yahaya Makama, Ag. National Secretary, Peoples Democratic Party, Setonji Koshoedo, and SDP National Chairman, Shehu Gabam.