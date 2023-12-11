Climate Change: NDDC’ll remain green energy compliant — Ogbuku

By Daniel Abia

As the battle for climate change continues at the global stage,the Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, has assured that the commission will continue to adopt measures to promote the use of clean energy as part of the solution to the global climate change challenge.

Speaking after attending the Climate Change Conference, COP28, in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Ogbuku stressed the need for a permanent solution to the environmental challenges facing Niger Delta as a result of crude oil exploration and exploitation.

“The conference in Dubai gave us the opportunity to highlight our position on the climate change issue and seek partnerships and investments in renewable energy. We went there to tell our story as the people of the Niger Delta and to let the world know the impact of crude oil exploration and gas flaring on our environment,” he said.

The NDDC Chief Executive Officer underlined the negative impact of climate change on the inhabitants of Nigeria’s oil basin, including forceful migration of many communities due to pollution, flooding and environmental degradation.

He said: “We believe that the Niger Delta region is the most affected in Nigeria by issues of climate change. The impact of crude oil and gas exploration has eroded our environment and most of our communities have been deserted due to urban migration.”

Reflecting on the gains of the NDDC from the Climate Change Conference, Ogbuku said: “I believe we achieved a lot of success. We held discussions on partnerships with various organisations, including the National Council of Climate Change, especially in the area of tackling the issue of gas flaring.”

The NDDC boss said the commission was investing in solar power to light up communities in the Niger Delta region, adding that it was expecting to recover carbon credits from the investments.

Ogbuku gave an insight into the commission’s plans for 2024 and beyond, stating: “We are preparing our 2024 budget and we will capture all these investment plans, which include a massive tree-planting campaign and the training of youths in renewable energy to prepare them for the future.”

In his presentation during an event on the sidelines of the Climate Summit, Ogbuku said the commission would train 1,000 youths in Niger Delta on conversion of fuel engine to condensed Natural Gas, CNG.

“About 1,000 youths are to be trained on conversion from fuel to gas engine. We want to make Niger Delta the hub of engine conversion, where we can also be outsourcing to other parts of Nigeria.

“We want to take that bold initiative that is going to engage most of our youths because we also want to be involved in the whole green energy process.”

The Managing Director said that the Commission decided to take the challenges and prospects of the Niger Delta region to the global conference to elicit the right actions.