Cleric to Tinubu: Don’t let Nigerians feel dejected, disappointed in your administration

President Tinubu

—- We can’t move from bad to worse leadership

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Senior Pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Christ Ministry, Adewale Giwa, has charged President Bola Tinubu to do something that will influence the course of history.

Giwa, specifically, wondered why the country would be moving from bad to worse leadership despite the natural resources endowments.

Speaking with newsmen in Akure, the state capital, the cleric also urged the politicians to be honest with their words and promises.

According to him “We can’t continue to move from bad to worse leadership. Let me appeal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to execute projects that influence history.

“He should know that whatever you do in life, your reward awaits you in heaven. You came with nothing, and you are going with nothing.

“Fulfill all your electioneering promises, and do not fulfill them when millions of souls must have died of hunger.

“It doesn’t take you so much time to assess the true value of the nation’s resources and make them accessible to Nigerians.

“We thought we had gone over bad governance when tenure of the former president Muhammadu was ending, here comes another one. Please, do not let us feel dejected and disappointed.

Giwa appealed to the President to “quickly address the issues of Petroleum, security, employment, and infrastructure.