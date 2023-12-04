‘Cleaner energy remains future of Nigeria’

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

A firm, Rokswood Energy, has emphasised that cleaner energy remains the future of the country, due to climate change.

Speaking in Ibadan yesterday on the need for Nigeria to prioritise cleaner energy in its quest for sustainable development, the Group Managing Director of the company, Gideon Iroko, in an interview with Vanguard, noted that cleaner energy solutions, such as solar, wind, and hydro, offer numerous benefits for the country, including reduced carbon emissions, increased energy security, and economic growth.

He also highlighted the importance of investing in clean energy infrastructure, through the use of gas, saying it will make the lives of generations yet unborn secured and better.

Iroko, while speaking during an “Advocate for Clean Energy Walk” for Rokswood Gas Product launch,said there was the need for effective policy measures to support the transition to cleaner energy, adding that, there is also the need to accommodate new trends, point out that the initiative is more saver and user-friendly.

He, however, lamented that climate change has been the problem of the country over the years, saying people need to make it better for generations to come.

While he considered gas a cleaner alternative to coal and oil, the firm noted that it still contributes significantly to greenhouse gas emissions and is therefore not a long-term solution for climate change.

However, the firm acknowledged that gas can play a role in the transition to cleaner energy, as it can provide a more reliable and cost-effective source of electricity than coal.

He also noted that gas can help to reduce the dependence on imported fuels, which is a major concern for Nigeria.

According to him: “We are all working for better environment, better natural habitat, and better health, carbon is everywhere causing a lot of diseases like cancer and other diseases. We intend to better lives of Nigerians.”

“This walk is to preach and encourage people to move towards cleaner energy (gas), some people still use firewood and all sort of energy, this is just to preach to the people to move to cleaner energy.”

“We are in partnership with various government agencies and parastatal, we are also here to launch a product, it is just a prepaid system of using your gas, we are giving you seamless supply of gas at affordable rate anytime and anywhere.”