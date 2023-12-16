City play Urawa Red Diamonds in FIFA Club World Cup semi

Man City vs Red Star Belgrade

Manchester City will play Urawa Red Diamonds at the semi-final stage of the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup.

The European champions will take on the Japanese side at 6 p.m. on Tuesday 19 December. The match will be played at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The 2022 AFC Champions League winners reached the final four of this competition thanks a 1-0 victory over Mexican team Club Leon on Friday.

Alex Schalk’s 78th minute goal proved the difference between the sides in a tight affair at the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium in Jeddah.

Victory over Urawa Red Diamonds will see City progress to the final at the King Abdullah Sports City at 6 p.m. on Friday 22 December.

Should City lose the semi-final, they will instead play in a third place play-off against the defeated side from the other semi-final at 2:30 p.m. on 22 December.

City reached the showpiece event in Saudi Arabia by winning the UEFA Champions League for the first time in the Club’s history in June.

Success in this tournament would see City become the first English club to win the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup in the same year.

City’s Champions League triumph also ensured we will play in the expanded version of the tournament in the summer of 2025. City News