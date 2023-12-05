CISI Educational launches ethical AI certification to boost knowledge

By Peter Egwuatu

In its bid to boost awareness of the challenges that the deployment of Artificial Intelligence (AI) raises, in the financial services, the Educational Charity arm of Chartered Institute of Securities and Investment (CISI), has launched a new certificate in Ethical Artificial Intelligence, AI.

The ethical AI learning programme is part of the 695th initiatives of Lord Mayor Professor Michael Mainelli in the City of London on his mission ‘Connect to Prosper’. It is driven to support the society and individual clients and consumers.

Justifying the basis for launching AI for use in the Financial Services, CISI CEO, Tracy Vegro, said: “We are responding to member feedback. They told us it is critical for the ethics of AI to be understood to boost innovation and integrity side-by-side. AI systems rely on large amounts of data, which raises privacy concerns. Without ethical guidelines and regulations in place, the misuse or mishandling of data can result in harm to individuals or groups. There are also large and widely misunderstood and misinterpreted implications for professionals working in financial services.