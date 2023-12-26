Christmas: We feel your pains, APM tells Nigerians

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – As Christians around the world celebrate this year’s Christmas, the Allied People’s Movement (APM) has expressed solidarity with Nigerians who are grappling with economic hardships.

The party, in a yuletide message signed by its National Chairman, Yusuf Mamman Dantalle, urged the federal and state governments to provide adequate palliatives to alleviate the people’s struggles following the removal of fuel subsidy.

The APM used the occasion of Christmas, a time of global celebration marking the birth of Jesus Christ, to call for prayers and sober reflection on the life of Jesus Christ.

It also encouraged the renewal of faith in God and the nation.

“In this season of love and giving, APM calls on the government to show empathy to the people by providing palliatives to ease the hardship brought on by the removal of fuel subsidy. We feel the pains of Nigerians and stand in solidarity with them,” said Dantalle.

The party, which prides itself as a mass movement, remains hopeful that the coming year will bring about the desired changes as elected governments tackle the socio-economic, political, and security problems plaguing the nation.

They reiterated their commitment to playing a proactive role in advocating for good governance and holding elected public officers accountable.

Dantalle expressed optimism about the future. He stated, “As we step into 2024, we are confident that it will usher in the fruits of democracy.

“Our elected governments will rise to the occasion to tackle the socio-economic, political and security problems facing our beloved nation.”

APM also reaffirmed its commitment to the national interest and a better democratic society.

“APM will continue to be in the vanguard for good governance and hold elected public officers accountable in the national interest,” Dantalle promised.