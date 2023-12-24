Christmas: Singer, SunshineGzuz donates food item to community

In a heartwarming display of generosity and kindness, Nigerian singer Onugha Victor Chike popularly known as SunshineGzuz celebrated the Christmas season by giving back to his community in Obosi, Anambra state.

The talented artist, known for his inspiring music and philanthropic efforts, donated bags of rice worth millions in Naira in a move to bring joy and happiness to the less privileged individuals in his neighborhood.

Sharing footage on his Instagram page, the “Stubborn” crooner captioned the post, ” In the spirit and season of love, this is my own little way of giving back to my people. Let’s spread love”.

In the video, the artist’s team can be seen offloading the bags of customised rice from a huge truck.

Indeed, the SunshineGzuz’s companion and genorosity is a welcomed development especially at this economically challenging time in the country and will add flavours of credibility and enthusiasm amongst his growing fanbase across and beyond Anambra.