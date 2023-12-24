Christmas: Reps Agbese urges prayers for Tinubu, Abbas, CDS Musa, others

Agbese

As Christians across the country celebrate the anniversary of the birth of Jesus Christ; the Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese, has called for more prayers for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to succeed in his quest to renew the hope of Nigerians.

According to the Lawmaker, the Holy Bible teaches Christians to pray for people in authority and the period of Christmas was the one of the best times to behave like Christ and follow His teachings.

In a statement personally signed and released on Monday, to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ, the deputy Spokesperson also called on Nigerians to pray for the Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, his deputy, Benjamin Kalu, for strength and wisdom in driving the legislative agenda of the 10th House; while urging Christians to pray and support the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa and the entire Armed Forces to succeed in the fight against Insecurity.

Agbese said, “rather than murmuring, criticising or castigating the people in power, as Christians, we are taught to always pray for our leaders and people in position of authority and it is only when the leader has peace of mind that he can settle down for the business of governance and administration.

“Since any decision taken from the top has ripple effects on all of us, down the line and to the least person amongst us, we owe it as an obligation to pray for wellness, good judgement, safety, grace and success for the President and all our leaders, across the levels”.

On the issue of security, the deputy Spokesperson hailed the peaceful mood of celebrating the Christmas across the country, saying, the era of reported cases of insurgencies and attacks on worship houses and worshipers during Christmas celebrations, is gone.

This, Agbese attributed to the giant strides of the CDS, General Musa and his team, “in their efforts to return Nigeria to near zero insurgencies and banditry”.

Agbese, who represents Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency of Benue State, said, “it gladens my heart that Nigerians are celebrating this year’s Christmas in peace and without reports of attacks anywhere. Even the places known before now to be flash points of attacks by insurgents during the yuletide, are now peaceful.

“We must as a matter of responsibility, acknowledge the effort of the Armed Forces and salute the gallantry and commitment of General Chris Musa, the Chief of Defence Staff and other Service Chiefs, including the Inspector-General of Police.

“The security men out there need our prayers and support. I travelled home to be with my family and Constituents, like every other person in the city; but those ones stay on the highway, camps, bushes and forests, day and night to keep us safe and secured. We must give it to them.

“That is why, no amount of support from the Government can equate the sacrifices the security and Armed Forces are making, to safeguard our country. I call on every spirited and patriotic Nigerian to support them, pray for them and show them love and care, whenever you find them around you”.

Agbese, while wishing his Constituents a merry and joyous Christmas celebration, also wished the leadership and Members of the 10th House of Representatives a wonderful yuletide.