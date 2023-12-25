Christmas: RCCG urges Nigerians to help needy

…provides scholarships to indigent students, empowerment tools for widows

By Luminous Jannamike & Favour Ulebor

ABUJA – In the spirit of Christmas, the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), FCT province 2, Region 45, has urged affluent individuals and organizations to extend help to those in need during the holidays and beyond.

The church made the appeal during the launch of its 2023 Christian Social Responsibility (CSR) Empowerment Programme, aptly named “Season of Joy,” in Abuja.

The church also distributed grinding machines to 23 widows, provided educational grants worth N640,000, and distributed food items to 150 widows.

Assistant Pastor Gabriel Adewuyi, speaking during the event, linked this act of assistance to the biblical instruction of uplifting the less privileged, adding that such actions would result in blessings for the benefactors.

Adewuyi stated, “Every year in December, we gather to praise God for what He has done since the beginning of the year.

“The Bible instructed us to take care of the less privileged; so we want to provide them with resources that they can work with, that can set them up to not depend on people again.

“We should let them know that taking care of them will bring blessings to those who are their benefactors.”

On his part, Assistant Pastor and Coordinator CSR, Sunday Adebomi, noted that poverty in the land and job scarcity prompted the initiative.

He emphasized that the church chose beneficiaries who truly needed these resources to enhance their livelihoods.

“We discovered that there is poverty in the land, and a lot of people need empowerment to meet their socio-economic and financial needs. So because of that, we picked individuals within the 23 zones who genuinely need these materials as a way of enhancing their livelihood,” Adebomi explained.

Chairman CSR Empowerment Programme, Kayode John, echoed these sentiments.

“The main aim of this is to touch the lives of people. I believe that we have just started, and God will increase our resources so we can go beyond this level,” he stated.

Esther Adewuyi, Pastor and Women Coordinator, noted that the food items given to the widowed women were intended as a form of encouragement and a means to bring joy in this festive season.

Beneficiary Ruth Pius expressed her gratitude, saying that the items given to her would significantly assist her, especially in paying her daughter’s school fees.

The church’s initiative underscores the importance of social responsibility and the impact it can have on the lives of the less privileged in society.