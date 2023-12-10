Christmas: RCCG donates palliative to 2,000 households in Daki Biyu community

By Victoria Ojeme

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), City of David over the weekend conducted medical outreach to women, elderly, and children and gave palliative to over 2,000 households in Daki-Biyu community, Jabi district of the Federal Capital Territory

Pastor Agbolade Okenla, Pastor in Charge, said that considering the prevailing economic situation in the country the church decided to visit this community in Daki-Biyu to lift 2,000 households by putting smiles on their faces and donating what the church has contributed to them.

Speaking to journalists, he said “Usually we just do medical outreach but in the spirit of Christ, we will be providing chicken, maggi salt, rice, clothes and just to show the love of Christ as part of Christmas.

“We also reached out to the widows from different parts of the FCT where we gave them food items, and cash tokens because that is probably the way we can reach out and help and we felt the widows should not be left out.”

Speaking on the next plan of the church, Pst. Okenla said “We have what is called the City of David Foundation and we will be giving over 20 people scholarships in January. The scholarship will be given to students going to the university and we will be going into prisons to pay fines for people to be freed.”

Also speaking, Dr. Ado Theophilus a consultant dermatologist and leader of the medical team, stated that the church comes twice a year to organize medical outreach and each time they come, new health challenges are discovered which is why they came with the team of doctors, pharmacist, medical lab scientist, vaccination team and free medications.

According to him, a major challenge is that “The community doesn’t have a single premier health care centre and proper drainage system. Also, there is no vaccination services for common illness like malaria which is why aside the food items, they will be given free medical treatment,”

One of the beneficiaries, a widow, Sekinat Mohammed, a community resident, expressed delight with the kind gesture.

According to her “I am a widow with five children, and we have never seen this kind of donation in this community, it will go a long way in feeding myself and my children this Christmas.”