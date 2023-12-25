Christmas: Pray for progressive governance, IPAC tells Nigerians

IPAC

By Luminous Jannamike

The Inter Party Advisory Council, IPAC, has urged Nigerians to pray for the nation, particularly in light of the security and economic challenges that are obstructing progressive governance.

In a statement to mark this year’s Christmas celebration, the umbrella body of all registered political parties in Nigeria, encouraged Nigerians to emulate the virtues of Jesus Christ, love, peace, unity, and tolerance in their service to God and the nation.

The statement by Yusuf Dantalle, National Chairman-elect of IPAC, said: “The significance of Christmas goes beyond the festivities. It is a time for reflection, a time to imbibe the virtues of love, peace, unity, and tolerance as exemplified by Jesus Christ.

“We encourage all Nigerians to use this occasion to pray for our nation, specifically addressing the security and economic challenges we currently face.

“Underpinning the call to prayer, IPAC urged the government at all levels to fulfill their constitutional responsibilities to the citizens.

The council referenced Section 14 (2)b of the 1999 constitution as amended, which states that the security and welfare of the people should be the government’s primary concern.

“In accordance with our constitution, the government at all levels should work to provide the dividends of democracy to Nigerians and alleviate their sufferings.

“The security and welfare of the people should always be the primary purpose of the government.

“As the nation celebrates Christmas, IPAC reaffirmed its commitment to promoting and deepening democracy in Nigeria. ““The council expresses its ongoing quest for a strong, equitable, prosperous, and just democratic nation.

“As the umbrella body of all registered political parties in Nigeria, IPAC will continue to promote and deepen democracy in our quest for a strong, equitable, prosperous and just democratic nation.”