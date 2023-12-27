Christmas: Police records zero crime in Kano – CP 

The Police Command in Kano State says it recorded no crime during the just concluded Christmas celebrations in the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Hussaini Gumel, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview on Wednesday in Kano.

He said that reports from the 44 local government areas of the state indicated that the celebration went on peacefully, without threat to lives and properties.

“We had a hitch-free Christmas celebration across the state and no arrest was made during and after the festivity period.

“The entire event was conducted peacefully without threat to lives and properties across the 44 LGAs,” Gumel said.

He commended residents for cooperating with security operatives deployed to maintain law and order in the state.

He however called on the residents to continue to support the efforts of the command by providing useful and timely information that would assist in preventing crime and apprehending criminal elements.

He said that the security measures, already in place, would enable residents to move on with their legitimate businesses without any hindrance.

“All we require from the public is timely information on movement of dubious characters for necessary security action,” Gumel said. (NAN)