Christmas: Nigerians go for beef, as price of chicken soars 

Chicken is one protein every family looks forward to consuming at Christmas.

On Christmas day, beef sellers are left to embrace the tradition, with little patronage. Frozen food stores are crammed with customers buying chicken parts – from lap to chest and to wings.

Those selling live chickens were not left out. They were seen preparing chicken for consumption, with crowds of customers waiting on them.

Prior to Christmas, sellers of live chicken and turkey engaged in rearing chicks till they are grown enough for consumption.

However, the high cost of both frozen and live chicken has made many move away from the Christmas normal chicken and turkey consumption to cow beef for Christmas.

Economy&Lifestyle visit to some markets, yesterday, revealed that the prices of a live chicken, which was N5,000 last year, now sells for between N10,000 to N20,000, depending on size.

While the price of turkey runs between N40,000 to N45,000, also depending on the size.

A carton of medium size chicken wings sold for N30,000, and a carton of chicken orobo (big lap) went for N37,000.

A carton of medium size chicken lap was sold at N33,000.

However, a kilogram of beef cost N3,300, which was N2,800 a few weeks back.

Further investigation revealed that a brisket costs N14,000, a cockrele costs N15,000 to N20,000, while layers were sold for between N8,000 to N10,000, depending on size.

Mrs. Aduke Olujimi, a baker, said she predicted the rise in both live and frozen chickens, and had resorted to cooking beef as protein for Christmas.

“I have predicted such a scenario where there will be a rise in the prices of live and frozen chicken.

“So I bought N20,000 beef, which quantity is preferable when compared to chicken at that price.

“This will serve my family and friends for Christmas.”

On her part, Bilikisu Adeniran, a frozen food seller, said: “The high cost of living due to increases in prices of goods and services has affected sales this Christmas eve.

“Last year, my store was filled to the brim with customers buying chicken of all sizes and parts.

“Then the price of chicken was far better than it is today.

“As you can see, there are no customers. Today of all days. I am hoping there will be patronage tomorrow but I doubt such because it is the day before Christmas that you will predict patronage for Christmas itself.”

Mrs. Oluwatoyin Fasasi, a live chicken and turkey seller, said the high cost of chicken was as a result of increased cost of its feed and other maintenance fees.

“It is not our fault that the prices of different types of chicken are high.

“The high cost of live chicken is due to the increased cost of feed and other maintenance fees.

“I had to breed 100 birds unlike last year where I bred 250 to be able to meet up with the cost of feed and maintenance.

“The patronage is very low unlike last year because of the increase in the price of chicken.

“It is not our fault.

However, the high patronage of beef has also led to a rise in its price.

According to Mr. Hakeem Moshood, a beef seller in Igando market, a kilogram of beef which was N2,500 is now N3,500 to N4,000.

“The rate at which people are buying beef today being the eve of Christmas is alarming.

“It shows you that people no longer care what is in vogue but go for what they can afford.

“Last year, people crowded the shops of sellers of frozen foods and live chicken.

“This year they are going for cow meat (beef) because that is what they can afford and what will be enough to cater for their family and friends visiting.

“Due to the increased demand for beef, the price of a kilogram is now N3,500 to N4,000 which was N2,500 as at last week.”

Vanguard News