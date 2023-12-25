Christmas: Governors, Reps Speaker, Kalu task Nigerians on peace, sacrifice, tolerance

Governor Alex Otti

By Our Reporters

A host of governors and some leaders, yesterday tasked Nigerians on peace, sacrifice, tolerance as Christians celebrate the birth of the Lord Jesus Christ.

In several messages, the leaders stressed the need for peaceful co-existence and unity of the country.

Oborevwori seeks peaceful co-existence

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, in a message by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon while congratulating Deltans and Nigerians as they commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ, urged Christians to use the occasion to offer special prayers to God for a more peaceful, and united Delta and Nigeria.

Oborevwori

Noting that Christmas was a season to show love and care for one another, he urged Nigerians to use the season to eschew bitterness and work for the unity and progress of the country.

According to him, only a peaceful nation could attract investment and development, assuring that his administration would continue to leverage on the prevailing peace in the state to ensure equitable development across the state.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta State, I congratulate all Christians in the state and country as they join their brothers and sisters in faith all over the world to celebrate the 2023 Christmas.

“As the world celebrates Christmas, the birth of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, I call on all Christians and indeed, all Deltans and Nigerians, to reflect on the virtues and teachings of Jesus Christ in their lives and activities so that our dear state, Delta, Nigeria and the world would be a better place for all mankind.

“I urge you all to make the most of this joyous occasion for serious introspection, complete spiritual rebirth, and dedication to coexisting peacefully and harmoniously with followers of other faiths.

“It is imperative that we prioritise peaceful coexistence and mutual understanding among citizens, particularly in light of the current security and economic challenges facing our nation.”

Be patient with Tinubu, economy will be better – Otti, Abia

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State, urged Nigerians to exercise patience with the economic policies initiated by President Bola Tinubu, expressing optimism that positive changes are on the horizon.

Speaking in Lagos yesterday, after paying Christmas homage to the President, Otti said the current administration inherited a challenging economic landscape.

He highlighted issues such as surging inflation, a substantial debt profile and high unemployment rate that Tinubu faced on taking office.

“Tinubu came in at a difficult time when inflation was close to 30 per cent, the national debt almost $40 billion, and unemployment close to 33.3 per cent. The President has been very courageous, unifying the exchange rate and removing fuel subsidy which had become a scam and cost the nation a lot of money,” Otti said.

The governor said the positive aspects of these policies would soon transform into the reduction of poverty among the over 60 per cent of the population, saying: “Those policies are good but they come with their negative sides. They come with challenges for an economy where over 60 per cent of the population is living below the poverty line.

“So, it’s not going to be easy immediately but I believe that if we are patient and if we go through the policies without compromising, over time, things will turn around.”

Otti also commended Tinubu for authorising the commencement of reconstruction work on the failed portion of the Port Harcourt – Enugu Expressway.

He reported progress in the reconstruction work and expressed confidence that the road would soon be opened for road users, significantly reducing travel time from Port Harcourt to Aba.

“Our partnership with the Federal Government to bring development to the people is at different levels, including through the National Economic Council and the Nigeria Governors’ Forum.

“After elections, politics takes the back seat, and governance takes pre-eminence. All we are doing is for the interest of Nigerians, and the federal government is also supporting us.”

Let’s keep hope alive -Abiodun, OGUN Gov

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, urged Christians and Nigerians not to allow the current economic challenges to dampen their spirit, saying that there is hope of economic turnaround.

Urging Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of love, peace, and goodwill, Governor Abiodun, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Lekan Adeniran, said the current hardship in the country occasioned by double digit inflation would soon give way as governments at the federal and state levels fashion out ways to ensure economic recovery and improved living conditions for Nigerians.

Prince Abiodun praised the perseverance and the never-say-die spirit of Nigerians, even as he called for more support for the new governments which were sworn-in on May 29, this year.

He said: “On this joyous occasion of Christmas, I extend my warmest greetings and heartfelt wishes to each and everyone of you. It is a time when we come together to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ and reflect on the values of love, peace, and goodwill.

“We must all embrace the spirit of love, peace, and goodwill, especially during this Christmas season. There is hope. Just like Jesus sacrificed His life for Christians so that they can have life, the sacrifice Nigerians are making now will also yield bountiful benefits.

“Irrespective of the challenges we have, we do not have any other country we can call our own. At this time, Christians should show love to all people, and support the government in its quest to find lasting solutions to the myriads of problems confronting the country.

“Governments at all levels are working tirelessly to bring about economic recovery and improve the living conditions of our people, and I believe that our people will smile.”

Promote peace, brotherliness, Diri tells Bayelsans

Also, Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, implored Bayelsans to foster peace, joy and brotherliness as they celebrate Christmas.

He made the appeal in his Christmas message during the state-organised carol programme christened “Festival of Nine Lessons” at the Gabriel Okara Cultural Centre, Yenagoa.

Diri, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, said his government would continue to build on the legacies of peace and love that it has been preaching.

His words: “My message to us Bayelsans is that, on behalf of the Prosperity Administration, I urge us to promote peace, joy and brotherliness throughout this Christmas and New Year celebrations.

“Your government of prosperity will continue to spread the message of love, peace, unity, hope and build a brighter future for our dear state that all of us have desired even before its creation.

“I pray and extend my warm wishes for a merry Christmas and a better 2024. At all times, we must proclaim the superiority of Jesus Christ. There is no power on earth that can unseat the real governor of Bayelsa, who is Jesus Christ. We surrendered the state to Him and proclaimed that the way we came in, it was because He wanted us to be here. He again showed His superiority on November 11.”

In a sermon, Archbishop Winning Willy Bunting said Christmas represents love, giving and receiving of gifts as well as the return to invaluable values.

Archbishop Bunting admonished people not to get depressed or over-burden themselves during this season because of yet-to-be achieved goals at the end of the year.

Governor Mbah preaches love, pledges to lead by example

In like manner, Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State urged Nigerians to live in love, peace, and togetherness in order to advance the country.

Gov Mbah

Reminding Christian faithful and the nation that the true meaning of Christmas is love, Mbah reaffirmed his dedication to creating a new Enugu State, stressing that his goals included leading an Enugu State where love, peace, and unity are paramount, in addition to eradicating poverty and growing the state’s economy sevenfold to $30 billion.

“Love is the reason for Christmas, as we celebrate the height of love wherein God sent His only begotten son, Jesus Christ, to be born as man for our salvation.

“Thus, as we commemorate His birth, let us likewise imbibe and exemplify the values of love, peace, harmony, selflessness, and being our brother’s keeper, as Christ had shown us by example.

“We can only create the Enugu State of our dreams and advance the country by sincerely pursuing these virtues,” he stated.

To the people of Enugu, Mbah said: “Rest assured of our commitment to not only grow the state’s economy from the present $4.4 billion to $30 billion, eradicate poverty from our state, and indeed make it the premier destination for business, investment, tourism, and living, but also to be governor for all and lead a state where love, peace, and unity are paramount.

Gov Yusuf tasks Christians on rededication

Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf while felicitating with the people of Kano State particularly members of the Christian community, called on them to rededicate themselves to the service of humanity in line with the true teachings of Jesus Christ, which emphasize tolerance, patience, care for needy and love for one another.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State

He enjoined people in the state to continue to live in peace and adhere to traffic rules and regulations in order to avoid all forms of road accidents and protect the lives of every road user.

Gov. Abba Kabir ulso urged Christians to use the festive period to pray for unity, peace and prosperity for the state and the country in general.

He then assured the people that his administration would continue to execute projects and programmes that are targeted towards the socio-economic development of the society.

Gov Idris tasks Christians on selflessness, sacrifice for Nigeria

In his message, Kebbi State Governor, Dr Nasir Idris, called on Christians in the state to make sacrifices for the nation and adopt selfless service for greater Kebbi and Nigeria.

Commissioner for Information and Culture, Alhaji Yakubu Ahmed, in a statement urged Christians to imbibe the teachings of Jesus Christ, which are love,trust, brotherhood and selfless service to the nation.

Emulate Christ, pray for your leaders, Speaker Abbas urges Nigerians

On his part, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, called for prayers and supplication for Nigeria, saying it is incumbent on Nigerians to emulate the virtues of Jesus Christ, which he said included love, sacrifice, peacemaking, tolerance, building consensus among the people, and selflessness, among others.

He equally urged Nigerians to reflect on the current situation of the country as they celebrate Christmas, with the hope of a greater future.

While urging prayers for the success of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration, the Speaker called on citizens to continue to support their political, spiritual and traditional leaders in the journey for a safe and prosperous country.

Kalu rejoices with Christians, preaches peace, love

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Okezie Kalu, while rejoicing with Nigerian Christians, called for peace, love and unity among all citizens.

Benjamin Kalu

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Press Affairs, Udora Orizu, he noted that Christmas, which is marked to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, calls for reflection, emulation and dedication to His teachings and ways.

He enjoined Christians and indeed Nigerians in general to pray for the country amid challenges, and show love and kindness to one another, especially the less-privileged.

Noting that peaceful co-existence is needed for development to take place, the Deputy Speaker assured Nigerians that the future of the nation would be bright under the renewed hope leadership of President Bola Tinubu.

The Deputy Speaker said, “On behalf of my family and the good people of Bende Federal Constituency, I wish to congratulate Christians all over the country as we celebrate Christmas, which marks the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ.