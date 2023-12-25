Christmas: Gov Umo Eno preaches unity, progress, service in Akwa Ibom

Governor Umo Eno delivered a message centred on unity, progress, and collective service in his Christmas address to the people of Akwa Ibom State.

Speaking from the Government House in Uyo, the Governor, accompanied by his wife, Her Excellency Pastor Patience Umo Eno, extended warm greetings on this momentous day in the Christian calendar.

The Governor began by commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ, emphasizing the season’s significance – a time for joy, goodwill, and reaching out to those facing challenges in life.

Expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support received since his election on March 18th, 2023, Governor Umo Eno highlighted the substantial progress made in the past seven months in line with their ARISE Agenda.

He refrained from detailing specific achievements, promising a comprehensive overview in the upcoming New Year Day Broadcast.

A noteworthy mention was the government’s initiative to boost morale among workers by disbursing an additional month’s salary, endearingly dubbed “Eno-Mber” by the populace.

We will continue to pay special attention to our workers and also ensure that we create the enabling environment for Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, (SMEs) which is the engine of growth, in any economy to thrive.

He said: ”We will continue to tackle those critically important kitchen-table issues, which affect families.

”We will continue to pay down gratuities to our retired workers, and ensure that our children go to school, especially at the primary level in an atmosphere that fosters creativity, academic excellence and social interactions, as exemplifies by the features and facilities at the newly rebuilt Model Primary School at Christ the King School, on Wellington Bassey Way, Uyo, which would be replicated in all local government areas.

”We are doing the same, in the healthcare sector, with the soon-to-be commissioned model healthcare centre, located in Ikot Nkowk, Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area.”

Governor Umo Eno urged unity, calling for a collective rejection of divisive politics and emphasizing the need to embrace governance for progress.

He emphasized the unity among the diverse communities in Akwa Ibom State, advocating for preserving a harmonious, discord-free environment.

Concluding his address, the Governor encouraged extending a helping hand beyond mere handouts to uplift those facing difficulties, envisioning a collective effort to usher in a prosperous future for the state.

In his closing remarks, Governor Umo Eno wished everyone a Merry Christmas and looked forward to a prosperous New Year, invoking blessings on Akwa Ibom State and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.