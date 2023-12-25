Christmas: God expects us to be simple, humble – Fubara

By Davies Iheamnachor, Port Harcourt

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has urged Christians to emulate the attributes of simplicity and humility portrayed by Christ in his birth.

The governor spoke in a statewide broadcast in Port Harcourt to mark the 2023 Christmas celebration.

Fubara noted that the season was a time of sober reflection, adding that the season should be a time for Christians to reflect on the true essence of Christmas.

He said, “As we all know, the circumstances surrounding the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ are very sobering, with far-reaching lessons for navigating through life’s travails.

“First, he was born of exceptionally lowly parentage: Joseph, the carpenter, and the mother, the immaculate Virgin Mary—not of royalty.

“These realities indicate the two very unique qualities the Almighty God expects the entire mankind to emulate: simplicity and humility.

“Therefore, on this special occasion, let us all remind ourselves of the major teachings of our Lord Jesus Christ: selflessness, love for one another, and the inexhaustible will to forgive one another.”

Fubara restated his commitment to deliver on his administration’s promises, thanking the people of the state and beyond for their support and trust in his administration.

The governor also commended President Ahmed Tinubu for his intervention that has brought lasting peace to the political crisis in the state, stating that the effort showed that Tinubu loves Rivers State.

“As I had earlier promised, the mantra of our administration is continuity and consolidation. I wish to reiterate that nothing shall constrain us from our path in our commitment to provide a steady flow of the dividends of democracy in all positive ramifications for our people.

“I most heartily thank all the good people of Rivers State and all men and women of goodwill, even those beyond our shores, for the massive love and support we have received and continue to enjoy before and during the recent travails that challenged the peace of our state and stability of our government.”

“Let me also use this opportunity to express our profound gratitude to our dear President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, His Excellency, President Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, GCFR, for wading into the near-crisis that almost punctuated the prevailing peace in our dear State.

“Indeed, by this singular effort, our dear President has demonstrated that he loves Rivers State and cherishes nothing short of a reign of perfect peace in our state with his Presidential Peace Proclamation on the 18th of December 2023,” he said.