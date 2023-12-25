Christmas: Funmi Ayinke preaches tolerance, urges Christians to Pray for Nigeria

The chief executive officer of Funmi Ayinke Nigeria Limited, Engineer (DR) Oluwafunmilayo Ayinke Waheed-Adekojo has urged Nigerians to be tolerant and pray for the country as we move into the yuletide season.

For Christians celebrating Christmas which connotes the birth of Jesus Christ, Funmi Ayinke urged them to pray fervently for the nation and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration while they celebrate.

She asked Christians to pray for the peace of the nation just as the Holy Bible described Jesus Christ, who is being celebrated, as the prince of peace.

She explained that Christmas isn’t about the celebrations but a period to reflect on the activities that took place in the year and make plans for the coming year. She pleaded with Christians to remember Nigeria even as they celebrate.

The Ondo state governorship aspirant further acknowledged the hardship experienced in the country which will make many Nigerians celebrate the yuletide season in a low-key manner, she assured that the coming year will be better and bigger for everyone in the country.

She expressed confidence in President Tinubu’s administration while urging Nigerians to remain patient and remain hopeful till the better days surface.

‘’As we celebrate Christmas, I want to urge Christians and every Nigerian to remain tolerant and prayerful even in the midst of the economic hardship that is affecting several people. As Christians, it is important to exude the characters of Jesus Christ, who is being celebrated, by praying for the peace of Nigeria.’’

‘’ We should understand that Christmas isn’t about celebrations alone but a time to reflect on the activities of the year and plan adequately for the coming year. While celebrations are going on, please remember to pray for a better Nigeria in the coming year.’’

‘’I understand many of us may not be able to celebrate Christmas in an elaborate manner due to the hardship that has spread across the country but one thing is certain; President Tinubu’s administration will be better for everyone in the coming year.’’

‘’ I want you all to remain hopeful and patient till the better days surface. I wish you all a prosperous Christmas and happy new year in advance.’’