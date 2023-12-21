Christmas: FG names five transporters, 28 routes for 50% fare cut

File image for illustration.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Federal Government has announced five transport companies to be involved in the agreement for the 50 percent fare cut during the Christmas festival.

Recall that the Federal Government had, on Wednesday, announced that President Bola Tinubu has approved a price rebate of 50 percent for ordinary Nigerians travelling between December 21 and January 4, 2024.

The price cut was to assist commuters travel to their various destinations to see their beloved ones.

The government had announced that the transport companies participating in the deal operate luxury buses.

However, on his social media platform, the companies published by the Special Adviser to the President on Communications and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, showed that some with mini-buses are involved.

5 transpoters, 28 routes

The five transport companies are GIG (God is Good), Chisco Transport, Young Shall Grow, God Bless Ezenwata and Area Motor.

The 28 routes to enjoy the 50% fare subsidy include Lagos-Kano, Lagos-Abuja, Lagos-Kaduna-Zaria, Lagos-Jos, Lagos-Enugu, Lagos-Onitsha, Lagos-Owerri, Lagos-Aba, Lagos-Abakaliki, Lagos-Nsukka, Lagos-Uyo, Lagos-Port Harcourt, Onitsha-Kano and Onitsha-Lagos.

Others include Onitsha-Jos, Onitsha-Abuja, Onitsha-Sokoto, Onitsha-Gombe, Onitsha-Zakibiam, Port Harcourt-Owerri-Aba-Kano, Aba-Owerri-Abuja, Aba-Lagos, Abuja-Sokoto, Abuja-Lagos, Abuja-Onitsha-Owerri-Port Harcourt, Abuja-Enugu/Abakaliki, Abuja-Gombe and Abuja-Kano.

According to government officials, this was to alleviate the high cost of conveyance among the Christian faithful in this yuletide season.