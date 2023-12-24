Christmas: FCT Police assures zero tolerance to crimes

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has urged residents to go about their lawful duties and the celebration of the season, assuring that the Federal Capital Territory is safe and secure.

A statement by SP Josephine Adeh, Public Relations Officer, said, “The call is on the heels of a recent publication credited to one Opaluwa Omera ugbe and titled “Abuja not being safe”.

“The publication, which is not only misleading, is also a falsehood and a figment of the imagination of the writer.

“The Command therefore enjoins the residents to enjoy the Yuletide without any fear or apprehension”.

.

He noted that a robust security arrangement has been emplaced to forestall and confront any untoward situation or threat to public safety.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, FCT, CP Haruna Garba noted that the command is intensifying efforts directed at the Zero-Tolerance to Crimes, and Threats to Public Safety in the FCT.

“The robust security measure targets crimes such as one-chance, kidnapping, amongst others”, he said

“The CP equally warns peddlers of news capable of causing fear and apprehension to desist from such, noting that any attempt to disrupt the peace and serenity already enjoyed by the Populace, would be dealt with accordingly”.

Residents are however urged to take advantage of the following emergency lines to report suspicious activities as they enjoy their festivities: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883.PCB. 090222223527