Christmas: Don’t be afraid of current challenges, Anglican Primate tells Nigerians

Buyers do shopping in a stall selling Christmas decorations at the Balogun Market in Lagos on December 18, 2023. Christmas and year-end celebrations are marred by the economic crisis and soaring prices in Nigeria. Poverty in the most populous country in Africa has risen in 2023, affecting 104 million people, compared to 79 million five years earlier, according to the World Bank. The prices of food items and basic goods have skyrocketed following an increasing inflation rate and devaluation of the Naira, making daily life increasingly difficult for millions of Nigerians. (Photo by Benson Ibeabuchi / AFP)

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Archbishop Henry Ndukuba, has assured Nigerians that the country’s situation is not beyond redemption.

Amid a backdrop of endemic corruption and insecurity, the Archbishop expressed optimism for the nation’s future, urging citizens to maintain hope and faith.

In a Christmas message in Abuja on Monday, Archbishop Ndukuba declared: “Nigeria is not irredeemable. There is still hope that things will be better. Do not be afraid of the issues that are confronting us. As we celebrate Christmas, God is saying to us, ‘Do not be afraid.'”

Highlighting the flamboyance of legislators and a system mired in corruption, the Archbishop emphasized the need for leadership to demonstrate concern for the common man.

He criticized the exploitation of Nigeria’s mineral resources by foreign entities, particularly the Chinese, and expressed hope that the government will address these issues.

The Archbishop noted, “Our youths are seeing the flamboyance being displayed by our legislators, this nation is endemically corrupt that it will take years to salvage the situation.

“What the Chinese nationals are doing in Nigeria cannot be done in their own country. The government should show concern about the situation of the common man in the country.”

He also challenged the government to provide opportunities for young people to thrive and urged the leaders to address the state of infrastructure, particularly the country’s poor road network.

He said, “Our people are not lazy and are not asking for too much. The government should give the young people the opportunity to thrive.

“We have hope in the new government and there is hope that as we step into the new year, things will get better for our nation.”

Moreover, the Archbishop warned against the ‘weaponization of religious identities,’ which he said leads to exclusion, discrimination, and control.

He promoted the message of peace, love, and mutual respect, reflecting the core values of the Christmas season.

He advised, “In this time of lack and stress in our country, there is need to care for one another and bear one another’s burden.

“As citizens, let us pursue the things that make for peace because we are celebrating the birth of the Prince of Peace. He has come to reconcile us with one another and with God and to make peace reign on earth.”

Archbishop Ndukuba expressed hope that the celebration of 2023 will usher in a season of peace and safety for all citizens.

His message serves as a timely reminder of the potential for positive change and unity, even in challenging times.