Christmas: CAN preaches peace, urges Nigerians to be champions of unity

…says ‘let’s be champions of unity among all Nigerians’

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, has called for peace, unity, and reconciliation among the diverse ethnic and religious groups in Nigeria.

In a Christmas message to all Nigerians on Monday, Archbishop Okoh, said: “On behalf of the Christian Association of Nigeria, I extend warm greetings and good wishes to all Nigerians as we celebrate the joyous occasion of Christmas.”

The spiritual leader emphasized the significance of the Christmas season, a time when Christians worldwide remember the birth of Jesus Christ and the reconciliation initiated by God’s love to restore the hope of mankind.

“Christmas reminds us to be more like Jesus by reaching out to our neighbors with words of peace. In a diverse country like Nigeria, we must always strive to seek what unites and binds us together rather than what divides us,” he said.

Archbishop Okoh urged Nigerians to pave the way for peace, unity, and genuine reconciliation, pushing the boundaries beyond the absence of conflict to encompass love, respect, and acceptance for one another.

He said, “Let us be champions of peace and unity, setting aside our differences and promoting genuine reconciliation, understanding, and unity among all Nigerians.”

The CAN President encouraged the nation to reflect on the transformative power of forgiveness, compassion, and empathy, especially during the Christmas season.

He invited everyone to examine their actions, seek and offer forgiveness, and emulate Christ’s example by nurturing a culture of understanding and forgiveness.

“With the birth of Jesus Christ comes a reminder of the transformative power of forgiveness, compassion, and empathy. Let’s reflect on our individual and collective actions, and extend a hand of reconciliation to those who may have wronged us or whom we may have wronged,” the Archbishop advised.

Despite the numerous challenges facing the nation, the CAN President called on Nigerians to renew their commitment to building a better Nigeria for future generations, fostering an environment of justice, equity, peace, and prosperity.

He also underscored the importance of remembering those less fortunate in society, especially during times of economic hardship.

“Let’s share our resources with those on the margins of society, giving them a sense of belonging, as Christ would do. Let’s strive to build a nation where peace, justice, and unity prevail,” he said.

The Christian Association of Nigeria is a prominent religious organization that represents all Christian denominations in Nigeria.