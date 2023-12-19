Christmas: Baffi, Ufuk Foundation empower 200 underprivileged Nigerians

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Ahead of this year’s yuletide celebration, Baffi Nigeria Limited, in collaboration with the UFUK Dialogue Foundation—an international peace-building group—has distributed Christmas packages to 200 underprivileged Nigerians.

The event, aimed at empowering the less privileged and spreading holiday cheer, took place at Christ Holy Church International in Area 1, Garki, Abuja, where plans for further charitable initiatives were unveiled.

Senior Evangelist Cyril Ogom Chiemeka, speaking on behalf of Very Rev. Alexander Ejewe, the Superintendent in charge at Christ Holy Church International, Area 1, Garki, Abuja, addressed the media and expressed his delight at the gesture.

Brimming with gratitude, Chiemeka stated that the initiative serves as a testament to the two organizations’ commitment to empowering and uplifting the less privileged members of society.

According to him, the Christmas packages distributed exemplified the spirit of the season, spreading love and hope to those who need it the most.

He extended his appreciation to the General Superintendent of the Church and President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Most Rev. Daniel Chukwudumebi Okoh, for facilitating the act of kindness.

He also highlighted Archbishop Okoh’s unwavering dedication to making a positive impact on the lives of Nigerians.

Chiemeka remarked, “We are incredibly grateful for the generosity demonstrated by Baffi Nigeria Limited and UFUK Dialogue Foundation.

“Their support will undoubtedly make a significant impact on the lives of these beneficiaries during this festive season.”

The Christmas packages distributed to the less privileged comprised a variety of essential food items, including rice, beans, and tomato paste, among others, aimed at alleviating the burdens faced by families in need.

The beneficiaries, who were selected from four districts – Area 1, Suleja, Karu, and Gwagwa – under the Abuja Superintendency of the church, expressed their heartfelt gratitude for the kind gesture.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Alex Onuoha commended the efforts of Baffi Nigeria Limited and UFUK Dialogue Foundation.

He stated, “This act of generosity has brought immense joy and hope to our lives. We appreciate the organizations involved in making this day special for us, and we pray for continued blessings upon them.”

Meanwhile, a representative of Baffi Nigeria Limited and UFUK Dialogue, who also spoke during the event, disclosed their plans to expand their charitable projects in the future.