Christmas: Arewa youth leader urges Christians to pray for peace, unity

Mr Suleiman Musa, the President, Coalition of Arewa Youth Associations, has urged Christians to pray for peace and national unity during the Christmas celebrations.

In a Christmas message on Monday in Kaduna, Musa enjoined Christians not to forget the myriad of challenges facing the nation in their prayers during the Christmas celebrations.

”We wish you a splendid celebration. Let’s use the season to pray and to celebrate love for our people and the nation,” he said.

Musa also urged the Federal Government to take urgent steps toward addressing the current hardship being faced by the citizenry.

”As a group, we are deeply concerned about the security and economic challenges in the land.

”As we pray, we need to also work collectively for solutions. Nigerians deserve a better quality of life,” he said.

NAN