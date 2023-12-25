Christmas: Aiyedatiwa calls for prayer for Akeredolu, Ondo State

Aiyedatiwa

Promises impactful policies, programmes

Ondo APC urges members to celebrate march to economic prosperity



By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The acting governor of Ondo State, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has called on the people to pray for the ailing governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, and the state.

Aiyedatiwa, in his message to the Christians and the people of the state, congratulated them on the Christmas celebration.

He promised the people that Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu-led administration would continue to formulate and implement people-oriented and impactful policies and programmes towards the development of the state.

The message, which was signed by him, reads in parts: “On this joyful occasion of Christmas, I extend my best wishes to the Christian community and the entire people of Ondo State.

“This season presents us with an opportunity once more to love and share with others. While we give to those who are close to us, let us also remember to give to those who are less fortunate than ourselves and our loved ones.

“As we reflect on the lessons of the season, rededicate ourselves, and remain steadfast in prayers against all our challenges, I urge you to extend your prayers to our dear Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, CON, and for the unity, peace, and prosperity of our land.

“On our part as government, we will reinvigorate our commitment towards initiating and executing policies and programmes that will positively impact the lives of the citizenry and promote unity and peaceful coexistence in the State.”

Also, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state has urged its members and people of the state to celebrate Christmas with the hope of advancing to a prosperous New Year.

The party stated this in a message signed by its publicity secretary, Alex Kalejaye, in Akure, the state capital.

Kalejaye commended members of the party for their understanding and personal sacrifices for the development of the state and the nation at large.

He said, “The people of Ondo State have affirmed that love, understanding, personal sacrifice, and resilience can conquer any development, as demonstrated in 2023.

“No doubt, the system witnessed novel financial and political turbulence in the year, but the resolve of the politically sophisticated people to remain emotionally stable and maintain peace has opened another chapter in the annals of our history as a people.

“As we retrospect into the activities that bestrode our state, and indeed Nigeria in 2023, let’s celebrate this Christmas with a conviction that we are putting behind the experience of hardship and political uncertainty as we march on to the era of economic prosperity.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State appreciates the confidence of the people in the party. Our assurance is that the APC-led government at all levels means well and is committed to the welfare of the people.

He added, “The Ondo State chapter wishes all its teeming supporters and Christians all over Nigeria a happy celebration of love, forgiveness, sacrifice, team spirit, and greater expectations.” End