‘Christ lives in me,’ Daddy Yankee quits music, to focus on faith

Popular reggaeton artist Ramón Ayala, often known as Daddy Yankee, has officially retired from music.

During the last day of his farewell tour, La Meta, in Puerto Rico this past weekend, the Puerto Rican rapper and singer made the announcement.

The 46-year-old vocalist, real name Ramón Rodríguez, told the crowd of his plans at his final concert, held at Puerto Rico’s José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum. “I am not ashamed to tell the whole world that Jesus lives in me and that I will live for him,” he said in Spanish, in remarks translated by Variety.

“For many years I’ve tried filling a hole in my life that no one could fill. I tried finding a purpose, on many occasions, it seemed as if I was happy but something was missing for me to feel complete.”

Daddy Yankee announced he would embark on “a new beginning” as Ramón Ayala, his birth name.

“All the tools that I have in my possession such as music, social networks, platforms, a microphone — everything that Jesus gave me — is now for his kingdom,” he said. “Thank you very much, Puerto Rico, and I hope that you walk with me in this new beginning.”

“To all the people who followed me, follow Jesus Christ, who is the way, the truth and the life,” he added. “Just like Jesus, with his mercy, allowed me to travel the world, in your mercy, Father, I hope you allow me to evangelize the world from Puerto Rico. Amen.”

In support of his final album Legendaddy, which was also published in 2022, Rodríguez wrapped up a farewell tour this week with four performances at the Coliseum. The tour stretched from July to December 2022.

It ends one of the most prosperous and significant musical careers in Latin American history.

Vanguard News