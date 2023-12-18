CHRICED flays World Bank’s projected price of N750 for PMS

•Says it’ll add to Nigerians woes

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Resource Centre for Human Rights & Civic Education, CHRICED, has decried the World Bank’s recent recommendation that the price of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, should rise to N750 per liter, a move it claimed could worsen the economic suffering of millions of Nigerians.

CHRICED questioned the rationale behind the World Bank’s advice, suggesting that the Bretton Woods institution may be serving more as a lackey for the Nigerian government’s intended PMS price hike rather than an unbiased advisor.

It noted that the World Bank seems to be advancing an imperialist economic agenda without due consideration of the common Nigerian citizen.

CHRICED’s Executive Director, Ibrahim Zikirullahi, said: “The World Bank’s proposal, if accepted by the Bola Tinubu administration, will merely impose further suffering and hardship on the Nigerian people.

“It’s troubling that an institution that claims to rely on data and evidence for its projections failed to assess the impact of past PMS price hikes before recommending another.”

CHRICED expressed disappointment at the World Bank’s silence on the need for Nigeria to boost its local refining capacity to meet domestic energy needs, implying that the global financial institution supports an import-dependent system for PMS supply, which leads to significant capital flight.”