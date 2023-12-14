Child Mortality: GGNF, healthy air call for urgent steps towards prevention

By Dickson Omobola

Worried by the child mortality rate in Nigeria, a non-profit organisation, Going Green Natural Foundation, GGNF, in partnership with Healthy Air, has called for urgent steps to be taken in the prevention of airborne diseases and pollution leading to deaths among infants and children.

While bemoaning the prevalence of such deaths, both organisations emphasised the importance of creating a preventive measure during the presentation and installation of D-Orbital Nano Oxide, DNO, Catalyst Air Purification system at Island Maternity Hospital, Lagos.

They said the DNO would not just create healthier environments for vulnerable patients, but could eliminate up to 99.9 per cent of airborne bacteria and viruses, mold spores, among others, that are major contributors to infant child mortality.

According to them, the DNO promotes chemical reactions by providing an active surface where reactants can adsorb and undergo transformations.

“The arrangement and properties of the d-orbitals enable the catalyst to facilitate the transfer of electrons and activation of reactant molecules, leading to desired chemical reactions,” they said.

Speaking during the presentation, National Planning Coordinator of GGN, Mrs Nancy-Joan Osakwe, said: “We are thrilled to be collaborating with Healthy Air to bring this transformative technology to Island Maternity Hospital.

“The DNO system has been proven to eliminate up to 99.9% of airborne bacteria and viruses, mold spores, allergens, and pollution, without leaving any harmful by-products. By creating healthier indoor air quality, we can greatly improve health outcomes for our most vulnerable patients.”

On her part, the Chief Executive Officer oF Healthy Air, Mrs Annabelle Adeyemi Johnson, said: “We are proud to partner with GGN Foundation to bring cleaner, safer air to the paediatric patients at Island Maternity Hospital.

“This installation has the potential to significantly reduce respiratory infections and pollution-related complications in infants and children. We hope it paves the way for wider adoption of our air purification technology in healthcare facilities across Nigeria and beyond.”