Child Marriage: ActionAid hails Bayelsa govt over swift action

…calls for thorough investigation, appropriate punishment

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

A nonprofit international organization, ActionAid Nigeria, AAN, Saturday, hailed the Bayelsa State Government over swift action against alleged moves to conduct marriage between a four-year-old girl and 54 years old man at Akeddei Community in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Reacting to the alleged marriage, the Country Director, AAN, Andrew Mamedu, in a chat with Sunday Vanguard, said the step taken by the Bayelsa State Government is commendable and, therefore, called for thorough investigation and punishment if the parents of the four-year-old girl or the 54 years old man (groom) are found culpable of the offence by violating the right of the child for others to be deterred from engaging in such acts in the future.

Mamedu said: “ActionAid is deeply concerned by the reported case of child marriage in Akeddei community, Sagbama Local Government Area.

“The alleged marriage of a four-year-old girl to a 54-year-old man is a violation of her fundamental rights and is completely unacceptable.

“We are glad that the State government is already looking into the matter, however, the state government authorities and the Police Force must conduct a thorough investigation to determine the facts and take appropriate legal action.

“If the allegations are found to be true, the parents of the child must be held accountable under the law for violating the child’s rights.

“Similarly, the supposed groom should also face legal consequences for his involvement in this illegal and harmful act.

“It is important to ensure that justice is served and that strong measures are taken to deter such practices in the future.”

While he described the act as an illegal and harmful act, counseled the Ministry of Women Affairs to protect the child from further violation of her rights.

“Additionally, we on the Ministry of Women Affairs to provide support and protection for the child involved”, he said.

Meanwhile, he maintained that “ActionAid stands firm in its commitment to ending child marriage and ensuring the well-being and safety of all children.”