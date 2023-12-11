Chieftaincy tussle: You can’t set aside S’Court judgment on new Obong, Etuboms tell Gov Otu

Governor Bassey Otu

By Innocent Anaba

The palace of Obong of Calabar has said the selection of the Obong was the exclusive responsibility of its legitimate and recognised traditional council headed by its Chairman, Etubom Essien Effiok, adding that any other one was illegitimate.

In a statement by the Chairman, Etubom Ekpenyong and Secretary, Etubom Micah Archibong VI of the traditional council, it explained that the clarification was informed by a recent statement by the state governor concerning the stool.

According to the council, it had become imperative to brief the public following Governor Bassey Otu’s role in the alleged tussle.

They said, indeed, the governor’s recent statement indicates that he had undertaken “A judicial review of the State High Court, and Supreme Court rulings, as well as the constitution of the Obong’s Palace and interfaced with Royal Fathers.”

The Etuboms said: “As governor to all, we are understandably uncomfortable that His Excellency embarked on such a judicial review and interfaced with other ‘Royal Fathers’ without any reference to us.”

According to the royal fathers, the high court case being relied on by the governor has no relevance in the matter with the Supreme Court judgment delivered on January 13, 2023, except to the fact that the four respondents contemptuously disobeyed the orders of Justice Ukpai lbitam, by voting in the so-called selection of Etubom Ekpo Otu as the Obong-elect of Calabar on the January 18, 2023.

“In reality, the judgment of the High Court by Justice Obojor Ogar on January 30, 2012, setting aside the selection and subsequent crowning of Etubom Ekpo Otu has been confirmed by both the Appellate and Supreme Court.

“We categorically state that, there is absolutely no state High Court judgment delivered on this subject matter on September 25, 2022. An error such as this, is a natural consequence of the independent review embarked by His Excellency.

“We refuse to be drawn into the tempting impression that, His Excellency, the governor, being from the same Efik family of Adiabo Principality, as Etubom Otu, has anything to do with His Excellency’s conclusions, but this again goes to emphasize how unsafe it was for our governor to embark upon this journey unassisted.

“Be that as it may, we wish to point out that the Supreme Court judgment of January 13, 2013, set aside the selection of Etubom Ekpo Otu as the Obong of Calabar on March 31, 2008. This means that from March 31, 2008, to date, there is and has been no Obong of Calabar, as we are still in the selection process.

“The same judgment directed that the selection process be conducted afresh. The selection process can only be carried out by those who were in the Etuboms’ Council at that time and should be carried out according to the Constitution of Etuboms’ Traditional Council, 2002. There are only seven of us alive as of the time of the said Supreme Court judgment.

“Without fully appreciating the import of the said Supreme Court judgement, Etuboms who were not qualified to vote as at March 31, 2008, and who had been capped by an impostor hurriedly came together and purportedly re-selected Etubom Otu on January 18, 2023. This again was an avoidable and unnecessary fundamental flaw.”

Accordingly, therefore, and in compliance with the Supreme Court judgement, we embarked on a fresh selection process.

Unfortunately, however, Etubom Otu, who’s real name is Isukise and comes from Okobo was duly recommended by the Supreme Court that he could recontest the selection, refused to be part of it even though he was duly invited through the courier service to attend the exercise.

“In refusing the invitation to appear before the qualified Etuboms for screening and possible selection, we had no option than to screen the only other candidate presented to us by the Western Calabar Traditional Rulers’ Council, Etubom Anthony Ani. We found the said Etubom Ani qualified, and have since selected and proclaimed him as the new Obong of Calabar.

“In compliance with the law, we notified the state government and sought permission to conduct his coronation and for his recognition by the Cross River State Government. It does appear that His Excellency, the governor has rejected our request and had granted explicit recognition to Etubom Out as the Obong of Calabar.

“We want to state here without any ambiguity that the governor’s decision is a serious challenge to the Supreme Court judgment as it was not within his power to do so. Let us state here, therefore, most equivocally that our Etuboms’ Council is the one recognised by the Supreme Court judgment and Etubom Ani is the Obong of Calabar of the Efik nation and his Traditional coronation shall be carried out accordingly.

“We will like those who may want to know that the selection of an Obong in Efik land is exclusively the responsibility of the Tradition which has nothing to do with politics.”As far as we are concerned, the only legitimate and recognised Traditional Council is the one headed by me as the chairman.

“However, if his Excellency wishes to reconsider his position in this matter, we suggest that he sets up an independent and unbiased body to handle the situation or he submits the Supreme Court’s judgment to a court of competent jurisdiction to interpret the judgment for immediate implementation as we know that His Excellency lacks the power to set aside the Supreme Court’s judgment,” they added.